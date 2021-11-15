Jackson State’s dramatic victory against Southern on Saturday also removed some drama from the SWAC highlight game of the week when Alcorn State visits the Tigers for their annual battle.
The game wasn’t played last season with Alcorn sitting out the spring season because of health issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jackson State clinched the East Division title with the victory at Southern, but Alcorn can stay alive in the West race with a victory. The Braves beat Prairie View 31-29 when they stopped the Panthers late two-point conversion and kept their hopes for a rematch with Jackson State in the SWAC championship game on Dec 4.
Prairie View plays at Texas A&M this week and can clinch the West title with a victory at home over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 27.
“You don’t have to say too much; they know what’s at stake,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said of his players on Monday’s teleconference. “They know how intense the game and fans are going to be.”
It will be the first meeting between the teams since NFL Hall of Fame player and JSU coach Deion Sanders became head coach at Jackson State. He was on the sideline for Saturday’s game at Southern in a motorized wheelchair but unavailable to coach.
“It’s tremendous for our team and the JSU family,” Sanders said of the division title. “It’s tremendous with the toil we’ve gone through the last decade and a half. People thought we were joking when we said ‘I believe.’ We really believe.”
McNair said the rivalry provides enough excitement for his players that there doesn’t need to be any focus on the sideline celebrity of their opponent.
“We have to match their intensity,” McNair said. “We’re not going to play Deion. Our mindset is to play a 60-minute game, not who is on the sideline.”
Coaching search
Sanders was asked about reports that he is a candidate for the head coaching job at TCU. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported last week that Sanders was being serious considered for the job and that he had already interviewed.
“TCU is not the only one interested in my services,” Sanders said. “(JSU athletic director) Ashley Robinson is interested in my services finishing out what I completed.
“Never believe rumors, especially when I’ve been in the hospital for a month. Trust me, TCU and several others are not the only ones interested in what we do here at Jackson State.”
Sanders said he was focused only on recovering and getting healthy during his month while recovering from foot surgery.
Unbreakable Glass
Reigning SWAC player of the year Aqeel Glass of Alabama A&M put on another show to carry his Bulldogs past upset-minded Texas Southern 52-49 on Saturday. Glass completed 33 of 52 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns to earn conference Offensive Player of the Week honors. Among the five touchdowns was the 100th of his career.
Glass now has 3,118 yards and 30 TD passes with two games remaining. His career totals are 11,691 yards and 105 touchdowns
“He continues to be Aqeel Glass,” A&M coach Connell Mayor said. “He’s got great weapons and he continues to use them.”
The Bulldogs needed every TD and yard as the teams combined for 101 points and 1,230 yards. Glass threw a 1-yard scoring pass and the ensuing two-point conversion pass with 42 seconds left for the winning points.
Players of the Week
Besides Glass, Jackson State LB Keonte Hampton, Mississippi Valley State PK Orlando Fernandez and Texas Southern QB Andrew Body won Player of the Week honors. Hampton won the defensive honor with 11 tackles, one for a loss and a pass breakup against Southern; special teams award went to Fernandez, who made a 37-yard field goal, five PATs and punted for a 44.3 average; and Body was the top newcomer, passing for 299 yards and one TD, and rushing for 54 yards and another score.
This week
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M; Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman; Alcorn State at Jackson State; Prairie View at Texas A&M; Texas Southern at Alabama State, Open: Southern, Grambling, Mississippi Valley State.
Last week
Bethune Cookman 31, Grambling 14; Mississippi Valley State 44, Alabama State 31; Alcorn State 31, Prairie View 29; Florida A&M 37, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7; Alabama A&M 52, Texas Southern 49; Jackson State 21, Southern 17.