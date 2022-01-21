After taking its first SWAC loss of the season last Saturday at Grambling, the Southern women’s basketball team has a chance to regroup with a pair of home games this weekend.

One of their opponents is not like the other.

Currently tied for second place in the conference, Southern (6-10, 4-1) will play Mississippi Valley State (2-12, 1-5), the SWAC’s last-place team on Monday. Before taking on the Devilettes, Southern will face Arkansas-Pine Bluff (8-8, 4-2), a talented team that is fourth in the league standings.

Saturday’s contest begins at 3 p.m. while the Monday game starts at 5:30 p.m.

“They have a really good team with three power five transfers,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said of Pine Bluff. “Its going to be a good game.”

The Golden Lions will bring size with 6-foot-3 Khadijah Brown and 6-6 Maya Peat, younger sister of New Orleans Saints guard Andrus Peat. They also have strong guards with 6-2 Zaay Green, a transfer from Texas A&M, and former Texas Southern standout Joyce Kennerson, who was the 2018 SWAC player of the year.

“This is the best team they’ve had since I’ve been involved in the SWAC, by far,” Funchess said. “They have legitimate power five kids on their team. We’re going to have come out ready to go, and do some different things. That’s what we’re planning on.”

Taneara Moore, at 6-0, has been Southern’s tallest starter this season while 6-1 junior Raven White has been one of the top options off the bench. A pair of 6-4 freshmen, Tionna Lidge and Xyllize Harrison, have seen limited action.

Southern will look for improved field goal shooting after going 15 for 59 (25.4%) against Grambling, a total that included a 0 for 9 fourth-quarter stint.