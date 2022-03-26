It was fitting the Southern baseball team wore its replica uniforms of multiple Negro League teams Saturday at Lee-Hines Field.
They didn’t much resemble the Jaguars team from the night before.
On the day Southern renamed its baseball field house in honor of longtime coach Roger Cador — who first brought those Negro League throwbacks to campus for the Grambling series each year — the Jaguars dropped the second game of their weekend series against the Tigers 11-5, amid a blizzard of of poor pitching, errors and lack of timely hitting.
While Grambling was bunching runs in multiple innings, the Jaguars scored single markers in five. As if to illustrate its frustration, Southern twice scored runs by hitting into double plays, one with the bases loaded and no one out.
Coach Chris Crenshaw, whose team had toughed out a 3-2 win the night before, didn’t try to sugarcoat it.
“Atrocious; atrocious,” he repeated. “Hitting was atrocious; defense was atrocious; pitchers didn’t do well when it counts. It was all bad.
“We’re not performing. We’re not putting together back-to-back good games. We’re finding ways to give it away. We’re not focused. Everything we talk about, attention to detail, focus is out the window.”
Southern (5-17, 2-3 SWAC Western Division) allowed zero earned runs in Friday's game. On Saturday, Jaguars starter Anthony Fidanza (2-3) allowed six in five innings on four hits. He walked four and hit four batters, while reliever Nick Wilson hit two more and walked one.
“You name it, he did it,” Crenshaw said of Fidanza. “That’s something he normally doesn’t do. He normally commands the zone, pounds the strike zone. Not today. He competed hard, but ...”
It wasn’t all on the pitching. A sign of things to come showed up early when Fidanza appeared to get out of the second inning scoreless — but first baseman Hunter Tabb muffed an easy throw from second baseman Jovante Dorris, allowing a run to score. That was one of three errors.
At the plate, Southern drew six walks, had three hit batters and had as many hits as Grambling (seven), but left 10 runners on base. Taj Porter and Tremaine Spears had run-scoring doubles, and Spears drew a bases-loaded walk.
Southern batters struck out only four times, but they came in key situations with runners on base.
“It’s a common thing with hitters,” Crenshaw said. “Lack of focus. It’s disappointing. We prepare, we lay it all out for them. They’ve just got to perform.”
Grambling (8-15, 3-2) separated the score when Trevor Hatton, who had five RBIs, hit a three-run homer off Fidanza in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. Hatton tripled to score two more in the fifth and then scored on a grounder to make it 7-2.
John Garcia hit a two-run homer in the seventh and a throwing error by Jaguars center fielder Isaiah Adams helped the Tigers put two more across in the eighth, putting the game out of reach.
The two teams play the rubber game of their series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lee-Hines Field. Christian Davis will start for the Jaguars.
“That’s the good thing about baseball,” Crenshaw said. “You can show up and do it again tomorrow. Hopefully we show up.”