Alcorn State scored a big victory for the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Saturday by taking down McNeese State at Lake Charles in a game the Braves dominated from the start.
“It was 21-0 before they knew it,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said. “The guys played hard, they bounced back from a tough loss to Tulane. Offense, defense and special teams put it all together. Our special teams was tremendous the whole game.”
It was the first victory by a SWAC team against McNeese.
“McNeese State is a program that always makes the playoffs in the past, one of the top-echelon teams in FCS,” McNair said. “We lost to them by three one year and seven another.
"We could be sitting at 2-1 instead of 1-2. We’re getting to the level of these FCS playoff teams. It means a lot to this conference. Those things matter to the schools."
Alcorn used a strong ground game backed by improved quarterback play from Aaron Allen, who completed 15 of 27 passes for 189 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. His 89-yard TD to Monterio Hunt gave the Braves a 21-0 lead with 3:36 before halftime.
“He did some great things this week,” McNair said of Allen. “The thing about him is he’s always moving forward, not making the same mistakes over and over. We talked about the receiver-quarterback relationship, giving them a chance to catch the ball. That’s what he did this week. He had open receivers and he hit them right on the money, giving them a chance to make plays.
“He made some runs for first downs, and we were excited about that. He’s not a speedy quarterback. The offensive line is giving him time to look down the field for two or three receivers.”
The O-line also cleared the way for three backs to rush for at least 61 yards each. Javonta Leatherwood had 80 yards on 11 carries, Jarveon Howard had 77 yards on 20 carries, and Niko Duffey had 61 yards on 14 carries. Howard and Duffey each had TD runs.
The Braves held the Cowboys to 80 yards rushing and forced four turnovers. Terreance Ellis and Devin Dawson each had two sacks, and Tavarian McCullum and Ernest Woods each had an interception.
Canadian Brave
Former Braves quarterback Felix Harper announced on Twitter on Monday that he has signed a contract to play for the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League. Harper, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2019, passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns last season in his final year at Alcorn.
Harper went undrafted but signed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns, who released him nine days later. Montreal is 5-7 with six games remaining and looking for a playoff spot.
“Felix has been competing for a long time,” McNair said. “He did a great job while he was here. He comes from a great family. He’s a complete player, a heady guy who will work his butt off. He doesn’t want to be given anything.”
Scorched
Grambling was holding its own against Jackson State, trailing 21-17 at halftime, but coach Deion Sanders team exploded for 24 third-quarter points to break it open and added 21 in the fourth quarter to turn the game into a rout.
The G-Men fell behind 14-0 but tied the score on a 73-yard run by Maurice Washington and a 17-yard fumble return by Bryan Powell. But Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw three of his four TD passes and ran for another in the second half. He finished with 22 completions in 34 attempts for 357 yards without an interception.
Sanders leads the SWAC with a 175.0 quarterback efficiency rating with 81 completions in 111 attempts for 956 yards and 10 TDs with zero interceptions.
“We felt like we were right there, leading and doing some good things in the first half, and then we fell off,” Grambling coach Hue Jackson said. “As the head coach, I have to look and see why, make sure we get better at finishing games.”
Jackson State is establishing another dominant season, although the game did not count as a conference contest. Jackson said while he's disappointed in the result, he knows where he has to take his program moving forward.
“We’re into our first year, they are into their third year,” Jackson said. “When you play in conference, you see what you need to compete at a high level, and that game showed me exactly where we need to go. Hopefully by year three we’ll be as dominant as anybody in the conference.”