Genovea Johnson was well off her 15-points-per-game average Saturday afternoon against Alcorn State, but she made sure her presence was felt when it mattered most in a 57-51 win over the Braves at the Davey Whitney Complex in Lorman, Mississippi.
With the game tied 51-51 and less than three minutes to play, Johnson hit a 3-pointer just before the shot clock expired. After the Jaguars forced a turnover, Johnson drove to the basket before kicking the ball out to Tyneisha Metcalf for another 3-pointer with 1:47 left.
Effectively, that was the ballgame.
The Jaguars played sticky defense in the final minute for their fourth consecutive win in Southwestern Athletic Conference play.
“When Genovea has the ball, all eyes are on her, and she made the right play,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “Tyneisha stepped up and knocked it down.”
Defense was the key in the second half for Southern (5-8, 5-2), which trailed 34-28 at halftime. There were three ties in the third quarter before Alcorn (4-7, 4-3) pulled ahead 46-43.
Diamond Hall, who scored 11 points, hit a jumper to give Alcorn a 48-45 lead with 8:45 left to play before Southern’s defense clamped down for good. The Braves didn’t score again until Kirdis Clark’s 3-pointer with 2:51 left tied the score 51-51.
Johnson took over from there.
“The shot clock was running down and she grabbed it at the top of the key, squared up, and she got a good look and drilled it,” Funchess said. “With the pass, she came down through the defense and kicked it out to Tyneisha wide open in the corner.”
Southern was led by Nakia Kincey with 10 points. Johnson, Raven White and Metcalf scored eight points apiece.
In addition to Hall, Larae Roscoe scored 11 and Aja Wheeler added 10 for Alcorn, but the Braves offense struggled to make shots down the stretch.
In the last 15 minutes of game time, a span that bridged the final two quarters, Alcorn was 4 of 14 from the field and made 2 of 5 free throws.
Southern helped itself stay in the game at the free-throw line, where the Jaguars made 15 of 19 attempts. It was Southern’s best showing at the line since SWAC play started, and its overall best since making 14 of 18 at Mississippi State on Jan. 18.
Alcorn led 16-11 after one quarter, and increased the lead to 25-16 early in the second. Southern made eight of nine free throws as it got within 34-28 at halftime.
“It was a grind-it-out game,” Funchess said. “We missed a lot of easy shots around the basket but we kept playing hard. If you’re not scoring you can’t let the other team score.”