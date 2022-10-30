It’s no secret why coaches try to insulate their teams from the hype surrounding big games. Coming out of it with a loss could wreck the remainder of the season.
Disappointment tinged the Southern players’ remarks after Saturday’s 35-0 loss to Jackson State, which was decisive but not indicative of the way the Jaguars played.
Southern entered the heated rivalry game as equals in terms of division standings. They left having to frame the game as just another loss.
“I know guys in the locker room are going to have it on their minds tomorrow,” Southern defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “We’re going to drop this one off real quick. We’ll get treatments, get to meetings Sunday and have it on our mind Monday morning. Get back to the grind.”
That’s because there is still plenty to play for entering the November stretch. Prairie View is in control of the Southwestern Athletic Conference West division. If the Panthers win, they repeat as champions. The Jaguars (5-3, 3-2) are tied for second with Texas Southern which holds a tiebreaker advantage but faces Jackson State next week.
Prairie View (4-1, 5-3) plays host to Alcorn State next week and then travels to two teams winless in SWAC play, Mississippi Valley State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
All that talk is for the fans, Southern coach Eric Dooley said. He’s going to expect the same fire he saw Saturday for the upcoming trip to Florida A&M.
“The urgency is always there,” Dooley said. “When you talk about the SWAC, there are great football teams playing exciting football. We just have to go 1-0. When we complete the season, let the chips fall where they may.”
The Jaguar defense continued its strong play, holding Jackson State to 362 yards of offense, well short of its 495.3-per game average. The defense simply couldn’t get enough help from an offense which averaged 3.3 yards per snap and went three-and out seven times.
Special teams compounded the problems with a blocked field goal and a miss from 42 yards.
“We didn’t capitalize; we didn’t seize the moment,” Dooley said. “We dug ourselves into a hole but the only person that can get you out of that hole is us. I feel real confident the team understands. I don’t rest on things you can’t change. We have to move forward and keep pushing.
“At the end of the day you’ve got to be able to run the football and we didn’t have a chance to run it effectively like we normally do which would balance our offense. If we’re going three and out that doesn’t help at all.”
Quarterback BeSean McCray had his worst day passing, hitting nine of 26 for 85 yards with one interception. Jackson State sacked him three times and pressured him out of the pocket often, blanketing his receivers and giving him few options.
But McCray has been here before. He bounced back nicely from Southern’s 24-0 loss to Texas Southern and said he’s got to lead his team on the rebound.
“At the end of the day we have to play better,” McCray said. “We can’t just wake up and beat everybody. We have to go to practice Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and keep building.”