It’s not a little ironic that Southern University’s biggest spring season game will have no bearing on the race for the SWAC West Division title.
When the Jaguars take on Jackson State at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday, it will be the 66th meeting between the programs and broadcast on ESPN’s main platform — a first for Southern. The fact that former NFL superstar and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is coaching the Tigers makes it one more splashy reason to watch.
But for Jaguars coach Dawson Odums, this is a game that doesn’t need the bells and whistles. There’s no special messages or conversations with players coming out of an open date, even when the game is technically a nonconference matchup outside of the predetermined six-game league season.
“What we need to do to win football games. That message has been the same,” Odums said at his weekly Zoom news conference. “We try to keep our message consistent, regardless of the team we’re playing. They understand this is why you come to Southern, to play in games of this magnitude, against rivals.
“The history we have playing against Jackson State has always been an electric environment, the tradition, the pride of the institutions, the fan bases, the alumni. We’re similar. That’s what makes this game so good and so great to be a part of. The biggest thing is focusing on us.”
Sanders said he’s eager to get a taste.
“Just watching film, doing my home work, reading clippings, it’s a wonderful rivalry, but you don’t know the rivalry until you get in it. This has all the
intangibles those rivalries I played in at Florida State.”
Odums has had time to do that but is preparing for the stretch run against Prairie View next week and the Bayou Classic in Shreveport against Grambling a week later. The Jaguars (2-1) trail both Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) and Prairie View (2-0) in the SWAC standings, but with the postponements and cancellations mounting, the smoke may not clear until after games on April 24 which originally an open date but now has three games slated, each one involving teams in position to win their divisions.
Southern is the only team to play all of its scheduled games since the season began, but Odums said he knows that could change in the next instant. The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been the only problem. Weather has caused postponement or cancellation of two games amidst several knocked out by quarantining or contact tracing.
“We’re just trying to make it one more day,” he said. “You never know what kind of phone call you are going to get in relation to the pandemic or anything else going on in life. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to play and that our guys are trying to do the right thing. When it comes to COVID, you can do all the things right and still end up with issues.”
Jackson State (3-1) has played more games than any other SWAC team with four weeks to play. The Tigers are also coming off an open date after a 35-28 loss to Alabama State in which it allowed 466 yards and 21 fourth-quarter points.
The Tigers offense is led by quarterback Jalon Jones, who has rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns. His 773 yards passing and nine TDs both lead the conference, but last week he was sacked five times and threw two interceptions.
Linebacker Keonte Hampton, the 2019 defensive Player of the Year, leads the JSU defense.
“You have to know where he is on every play,” Odums said of Hampton. “It’s always good any time Southern and Jackson State take each other on. It’s great for the conference, great for the fan bases. Coach Sanders has done a great job, they play hard. You can see it. It ought to be good for TV. We’re looking forward to the challenge. Jackson State and Southern could play in the summer and fans would be excited.”