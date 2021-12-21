New Southern football coach Eric Dooley went heavy on defense in his first early signing class, but there’s no doubt he’s a man with both of his hands on the offensive steering wheel

And he likes to keep his foot mashed down on the accelerator.

When Dooley perused the Southern roster, he noticed the Jaguars had good wide receivers, just not enough of them. He saw a quarterback in Bubba McDaniel he labeled as the “front-runner" for the starting job, but not necessarily the starter.

Those are two areas he wants to upgrade for the Jaguars to play faster, just the way he likes it.

“The piece that is missing ... we’ve got to get some wideouts,” Dooley said. “That’s one thing I can identify with. I’m very excited about what we have.

“(McDaniel’s) studying film. He would be the front-runner right now. The way he should look at it is that it’s his job to lose. Everyone who takes a snap will be given the opportunity. I never promise a start. I promise the opportunity.”

The Jaguars will look different on offense under Dooley, who already has said he will serve as his own offensive coordinator. His Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division champion Prairie View team had a high-powered offense that averaged 28 points and 408 yards per game in conference play.

Last year under interim coach Jason Rollins and the previous nine seasons under Dawson Odums, Southern was a run-first team that threw enough to keep opposing defenses honest. Dooley will look to put it in the air first and try to achieve balance with the running game later.

Southern loses its two best wideouts in Marquis McClain and Jamar Washington, but returns budding talents such as Calif Gossett and Chandler Whitfield.

Dooley also said he likes to use tight ends, and Southern has one of the best in the conference in Ethan Howard. Combined with Gregory Perkins and Travis Tucker, the group had 31 catches for 425 yards and six TDs.

McDaniel returns after passing for 1,317 yards and 10 touchdowns with only three interceptions while completing 61.8% of his passes. The Jaguars have the backs to support the running game, and Dooley thinks his offensive players won’t have trouble catching on.

“They’ll pick it up this spring and be ready to go with it,” he said. “It’s an easy system to pick up, but a complex system to stop because of the things built into it. It’s quarterback friendly if you put the time into it.”

McDaniel is out from the shadow of Ladarius Skelton and could prosper. Senior John Lampley and sophomores Harold Blood and Kendall Boney also return at the position. Dooley is bringing in someone he hopes can provide immediate help in Besean McCray from Hinds Community College.

Dooley was clear when talking about what type of quarterback he wants — a playmaker, a “game-changer” and not so much a game manager.

“I need a guy who knows he can make every throw and can read in the pocket and know what to check to,” Dooley said. “A student of the game, athletic who can run the RPO. I’m a big RPO guy, but need a guy who can stand in the pocket and throw it down the field.

“The quarterback has to be able to command the offense. The other guys have to support that guy. It’s important that you put a leader out there and they understand who is going to take control. It’s their team. If they don’t own it, it goes nowhere.”