Southern University scored six runs on eight hits in the seventh inning, rallying past UNO 9-3 in an Andre Dawson Classic game Friday at Maestri Field in the season opener for both teams.
The Jaguars, the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions, will play fellow Southwestern Athletic Conference member Alcorn State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wesley Barrow Field.
“It was a scrappy win,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “It was dismal at the plate for a while, but we got a spark at the plate, and things snowballed from there. Once we settled in, we got a little confidence.”
Privateers coach Blake Dean had said that how his bullpen fared would go a long way in determining how UNO will do this season.
“We were throwing a lot of strikes; they were just getting hits,” Dean said. “We weren't walking people, giving it to 'em.”
The Privateers got just six hits but drew four walks and were hit by pitches five times but still scored just three runs.
The Jaguars trailed 3-1 before getting to Privateers relievers Collin Kulivan and Eric Orze. The Jaguars hit seven singles and a double, and one batter walked.
The big hits were Brad Jenkins' single in the hole between first and second that scored Taj Porter and cut the lead to 3-2. William Nelson followed with a sinking liner to center field that scored Zavier Moore with the tying run.
Hudson Hampton's opposite-field single to right plated Brad Jenkins and put the Jaguars ahead 4-3. Garrett Felix and Javonta Dorris followed with RBI singles before the Jaguars got their second out. Then, Bubba Thompson singled in Hudson for a 7-3 lead.
The Privateers had scored two runs on two hits in the fourth to take take 3-1 lead. Catcher Jorge Tejeda drew a one-out walk from left-handed reliever Jacob Snyder and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Darren Willis then hit an opposite-field double down the right-field line, scoring Tejeda and giving UNO the lead.
Snyder then hit Gaige Howard with a pitch, the fourth of the game by a Jaguars pitcher. One out later, Pearce Howard singled to right field, scoring Willis.