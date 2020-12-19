Southern added another player to its early football signing class when placekicker/punter Joshua Griffin of Warren Central in Vicksburg, Mississippi, signed a letter of intent Friday, the school confirmed.
Griffin was one of the most prolific kickers in Mississippi during the past two seasons and is the Jaguars' third signee in the Class of 2021. He made a school record 12 field goals as a junior and added four more as a senior in a season shortened by an injury and COVID-19.
“I went down there one time, not for an official visit but just for a visit, and I could tell it was my new home,” Griffin told the Vicksburg Post. “Everything about the atmosphere, all the places, the people that greeted me there, I knew it was the place to be.”
Griffin will join the program in the fall of 2021.
During the past two seasons, Griffin connected on 35 of 37 PAT attempts and had 29 touchbacks on 71 kickoffs. As a punter he averaged 38.6 yards per kick as a junior and 36.1 as a senior.
Griffin was selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Mississippi All-Star Game at Brandon High School Saturday.
“He’s very solid, consistent, with a strong leg,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “He’s really athletic; we like our kickers to be athletic, because we do a lot of things in our kicking game that requires it.
“I think he’s got a chance to come in and learn from the upperclassmen and then get ready to compete for the job. He’s got a lot of talent and room for improvement. He was someone we had to have.”
Odums said he believes Griffin can handle both placekicking and punting duties, just as Jaguars senior Cesare Barajas does currently. Barajas is eligible to return in the fall after the spring season which begins Feb. 27
Griffin said he chose Southern over several offers from junior college schools and Division II Monmouth in Chicago. Southern’s placekicking and punting chores are handled by senior Cesar Barajas, who would be eligible to return for the fall 2021 season.
On Wednesday, the Jaguars signed two players: Hinds Community College dual threat quarterback Kobe Dillon (6-foot-1, 195) and wide receiver Devin Ellison (6-1, 190) of Cherokee High School in Canton, Georgia.
The team is scheduled to report Jan. 14 for the spring season, and the Jaguars will begin practicing Jan. 19, Odums said.