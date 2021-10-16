Southern baseball coach Chris Crenshaw doesn’t have to be told how much can happen in a year, especially when flying by the seat of his pants.
Last year at this time, he was an assistant coach helping to manage fall practice for a team he would be in charge of six weeks later.
Nine days ago, with his feet firmly planted on the turf at Lee Hines Field, Crenshaw got his first fall season underway with the new-look Jaguars.
“Everybody is excited to be out there. I’m excited about it because it’s my first fall and first chance to go through the process,” said Crenshaw, who rallied the Jaguars to the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament title and a second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season. “I’m on a lot better footing. The guys are used to me being the head coach now and have an expectation on how things are to run.”
Crenshaw’s first team worked a near miracle, going 20-30 and 13-11 in league play. The Jaguars saved the drama for the SWAC Tournament, where they upset conference unbeaten Jackson State in the finals.
Crenshaw was named interim coach Dec. 3, three days after Kerrick Jackson resigned to take a job with Major League Baseball. The Southern Board of Supervisors rewarded him in June by removing the interim tag.
The Jaguars have 11 holdovers and a host of newcomers. Crenshaw has a solid core of position players back, but he has lots of work to replace most of the pitching staff. Fortunately for the former Jaguars hurler, pitching is his specialty.
“I feel good about who we have,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of freshmen this year and a few transfers. We’ll see. Hopefully we can get those guys playing the Jaguar way.”
Southern already has played one of two fall games against Baton Rouge Community College on Saturday and has another Oct. 31. The Jaguars also will play an alumni game Friday, and close shop until January with the Blue and Gold Fall World Series Nov. 8-11.
Outfielder Tremaine Spears and infielder Zavier Moore, the top two returning hitters, are not participating this fall because of medical reasons. Spears, who batted .303 with six homers and 39 RBIs, had surgery to remove bone spurs from an ankle. Moore, who hit .288 with four homers and 31 RBI, has a shoulder injury. Both are expected to recover in time for the spring season.
Other holdovers are catcher Taj Porter; outfielders Jaylen Armstrong and A.J. Walter; and infielders Isaiah Adams and Jovante Dorris.
Returning pitchers include the team’s top two relievers Enrique Ozoa and Dimitri Frank. Ozoa had seven saves and a 1.27 earned run average while Frank, a setup man, was 4-1 with two saves and a 3.64 ERA.
Christian Davis, Jerry Burkett, Dillen Miller and Nick Luckett are the other pitchers back and vying for starting roles. Davis (five starts) and Miller (one) are the only pitchers who started a game last year. Anthony Fidanza, coming off Tommy John surgery, is also in the mix.
Freshman position players Perry Kyles and Nyle Banks may pull double duty as pitchers.
One of the big questions is at shortstop where Adams and Caleb Tart are vying to replace Judah Wilbur. Adams played outfield last season to get his bat into the lineup, and Tart played a little bit as Wilbur’s backup.
Porter returns at catcher with Gustavo Nava and Rashard Grace vying for the backup role. LSU-Eunice transfer Hunter Tabb (.339, 5 HR, 52 RBIs) and Spencer Sensley are battling at first base, Javonte Dorris is at second, and Jahli Hendricks and Jalon Mack are competing at third.
Perry Garcia, JJ Rollon and Southern Miss transfer Mike Latulas join the fray in the outfield.
“We’re trying to find out who can play and build some camaraderie,” Crenshaw said. “I can tell this group is going to be tough. We did 4-5 weeks of strength and conditioning. They showed a lot of toughness. Now we’re doing baseball activities, and we can see they’re conditioned and have a little confidence about themselves.”