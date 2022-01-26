Southern University and Jackson State are working with the Southwestern Athletic Conference and the city of Birmingham, Alabama, on an arrangement to play their annual rivalry game as a non-conference matchup in 2023 and 2024, Jaguars Athletic Director Roman Banks confirmed Wednesday.
The proposed three-game SWAC Classic would be played at Birmingham’s Legion Field and begin with Jackson State playing Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2022. Southern and JSU would meet in the following two seasons if the deal is finalized.
With the conference standing at 12 teams with two six-team divisions, Jackson State and Southern are set to come off each other’s permanent schedule after 2022. The SWAC Classic games will not count in the SWAC standings.
“We’re working on it, but we don’t have a signed contract,” Banks said. “We’re coming off each other’s schedules, and we’re trying to keep the rivalry going. We all agree we couldn’t see ourselves not playing this rivalry. It’s one of the biggest in HBCU. We need to continue.
“We’ve got a strong endorsement from the conference and from the city of Birmingham.”
Southern holds a 37-30 lead in the series that dates back to 1929. Last season, the schools played before the largest crowd in recent memory — 25,379 — at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Nov. 13, a game Jackson State won 21-17. Southern is scheduled to play at Jackson State on a date to be determined in the 2022 season.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference is extremely excited to partner with the city of Birmingham for the hosting of several marquee football games at historic Legion Field starting this upcoming football season,” SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland said. “These matchups will be highlighted by games that are not included as a part of our league’s conference slate of games but instead will feature conference opponents that will traditionally roll off each respective programs’ schedule under our 10-year scheduling model.”
Birmingham will provide incentives and in-kind services to the SWAC in an amount not to exceed $200,000 in year one and $300,000 in years two and three of the agreement in which the game is played at Legion Field.
“The city is ready to open its doors to the thousands of SWAC fans who will be coming over the next few years,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “We plan to roll out the red carpet and show them why Birmingham is a special place.”
Jaguars lose one, gain three
Southern football picked up three more commitments, two from the transfer portal, and lost one transfer commitment going into the final week of recruiting before national signing day on Wednesday.
The Jaguars got pledges from defensive backs Kolby Phillips (6-1, 175) of Tulane, Keylin Roach (6-1, 185) of Marshall, and Joshua Short (6-0, 185) East Mississippi Community College. Short originally was signed by Mississippi State.
Arkansas transfer Devin Bush originally committed to Southern but now has flipped to Grambling.
Southern has 12 commitments and nine other incoming players who signed in the early December class.