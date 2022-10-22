Southern never released the names of the 11 players suspended for their role in an Oct. 8 pregame fight at Prairie View, but there were some notable absences from Saturday's 51-7 homecoming win over Virginia University of Lynchburg, including Jason Dumas, Corione Harris, Jordan Lewis, Kendric Rhymes and Tre Newsome.
There were also some notable backups who made the most of their chance to shine.
Catholic High grad Braelen Moran had nine carries for 40 yards and caught three passes for 66 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown. Isaiah Taylor caught his first career touchdown pass, a 34-yarder. Safety Jakobi Jones and cornerback Rodney Johnson started for the first time this season and combined for three tackles, Jones getting one for a 4-yard loss. Defensive tackle Xavier Potts got into his second game and had two tackles.
Bryce McNair started at left tackle in place of Eli Fields, who moved inside for Newsome.
Although the Jaguars started slowly and had some shaky moments, they pulled together and finished with a strong second half.
“I tell (starters) they are one play away,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “You give those guys an opportunity and you may not get it back. That’s what we want to build here. The guys we call on to make the plays have to make the plays.”
Dooley was also pleased to get three other quarterbacks into the game, although Bubba McDaniel’s stay lasted one snap, throwing an interception. Harold Blood and Noah Bodden each hit three of four passes, including a touchdown. Blood threw for 57 yards and Bodden 70.
“Blood stepped in and didn’t feel any pressure,” Dooley said. “Noah Bodden did the same thing. I expect those things because I know the guys who coaches them.”
Sackmeister
Southern DT Tahj Brown, a transfer from Nicholls State, had three sacks, all in the first half, to take over the team lead with six (Lewis is now second with four). Jalan Campbell added two sacks as the Jaguars totaled eight for 41 yards in losses.
Punting spectacular
If not else much went right, VUL punter Devin Woolsey had quite a night. He kicked 11 times for a 43.7-yard average, including an 88-yard punt in the second quarter that helped set up the Dragons’ TD.
Standing in his end zone with the line of scrimmage the VUL 8, he boomed a line drive over Chandler Whitfield’s head, which he retrieved at the Southern 4 and returned to the 27. But Southern was penalized for an illegal block and started the drive at its 8-yard line. Jerodd Sims fumbled the ball away on the next play to set up a 14-yard touchdown pass from Fanelle Andrus to Ronnie Faison.
Lagniappe
Kriston Davis kept the game scoreless when he partially blocked a 39-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter. ... Southern failed to force a turnover for the first time since the loss to Texas Southern five games ago. ... Blood threw his first career TD pass, a 48-yarder to Cassius Allen. ... Joshua Griffin had his streak of 21 consecutive PATs snapped when he missed his sixth try. Griffin also kicked his second career field goal, a 33-yarder in the first quarter.
Number crunching
Dooley improved his overall coaching record to 25-19, 5-2 at Southern. ... Southern is now 8-4 in homecoming games since 2010. ... This was the first homecoming game against a non-SWAC team since 2009, when the Jaguars played Fort Valley State. ... Southern extended its streak of games without allowing a touchdown in the second half to five. ... McCray wore his brother Benny's No. 4 jersey in warmups.
Captains
Southern captains for the game were McCray, Sims, Ivy and DT Camron Peterson. VUL won the toss and took the ball to start the game.