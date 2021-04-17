SHREVEPORT — The Southern Jaguars made it three in a row, and they did so in dominant fashion.
In a unique spring Bayou Classic, moved to Independence Stadium by the COVID-19 pandemic and offseason renovations to the Superdome, Southern used its powerful ground game and strong defense to pound archrival Grambling 49-7 for its third straight victory in the series.
SU quarterback Ladarius Skelton rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns en route to game MVP honors.
The spring season ended with a thud for Grambling (0-4, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which missed two games because of COVID-10 issues, lost two offensive coordinators during the season and watched its starting quarterback, Geremy Hickbottom, enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Southern (5-1, 4-1) has an outside chance at winning the Western Division. The Jaguars need for Arkansas-Pine Bluff to lose twice, and they would also need to defeat Prairie View in a game that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Prairie View (that game has not yet been rescheduled).
UAPB and Prairie View were playing Saturday afternoon.