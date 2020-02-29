PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — Southern squandered all of its five-run lead Saturday afternoon at Prairie View, but the Jaguars didn’t quit.
Javonte Dorris drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning as Southern rallied past Prairie View 6-5 at Tankersley Field.
The win clinched the conference-opening Southwestern Athletic Conference series for Southern (4-6, 2-0), which won 3-2 Friday. The teams will complete their series with a game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Southern’s eight-inning at-bat began with two singles and a fielder’s choice ground ball that left runners at second and third with one out. That brought up Dorris, who sent a fly ball to right field driving in Bubba Thompson.
Prairie View (2-9, 0-2) stranded a two-out single in the eighth, and then made Southern sweat out the ninth.
The Jaguars brought in reliever Mykel Page for the bottom of the ninth, and he walked the first two batters. A sacrifice moved the runners to second and third prompting an intentional walk to Calvin Rucker to load the bases with one out.
Undaunted, Page struck out David Garcia and Andrew Garcia to end the game and earn the save.
Southern jumped on Prairie View starter Tyler Laux for five first-inning runs. Jahli Hendricks three-run double, and Thompson’s RBI triple were the big blows.
Prairie View scored two runs in the second and three in the sixth to tie the game.
Southern starter Darren Smith gave up three hits and two runs in five innings. Jacob Snyder pitched three innings, and got the win despite allowing three unearned runs in the sixth.
Dorris, Zavier Moore and Thompson each finished with three hits.