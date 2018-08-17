1. Quarterback competition
This one is a mainstay until Southern finally picks one of its three finalist to lead the Jaguars under center. John Lampley has seen the bulk of first-team snaps in camp, meaning Bubba McDaniel and LaDarius Skelton are running out of time to make an impression.
2. Darbbeon Profit back in action
The homegrown running back has now had two full weeks to get back into playing shape after sitting out all of 2017 with a hamstring injury. Start looking for him to make moves in the backfield.
3. LB No. 2
Calvin Lunkins is cemented as the Will linebacker with his leadership and playmaking ability. But replacing Kentavious Preston is a little trickier at the Mike spot. Southern is rotating in a few option until someone stands out.