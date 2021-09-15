The Southern running game was doing fine in the first half of its victory against Miles College on Saturday, averaging 7.4 yards per carry.
It didn’t feel that good at halftime because the Jaguars found themselves outrushed by the Bears, 143-81, and trailing, 17-13.
That’s when the top rushing team for two consecutive seasons asserted itself. Southern came out and ran the ball seven times on an eight-play drive to take back control of the game in the 41-24 victory.
Southern went for 242 yards in the second half behind a veteran offensive line and a stable of backs minus one of its best runners.
“Big men lead this team, so we have to do the right things, make sure our communication is right,” senior guard Jonathan Bishop said. “We take initiative, put it on our backs even though we know we can depend on any other segment on the field. We just had to iron out the wrinkles. They didn’t come out in anything we didn’t practice.”
The Jaguar coaching staff had only one game to go on since the Division II Bears didn’t play a 2020 season. The coaching staff rallied with adjustments that led to 242 yards and an 8.6 per carry average.
“We didn’t know if they were going to play three, four or five-man lines,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “We didn’t know who they were. Once we made some adjustments we were able to attack them.”
Devon Benn started the second half with runs up the middle of 9, 8 and 5 yards, and a 4-yard carry two plays later. Craig Nelson went for 8 and 19 before Benn finished the drive with his second TD run for 6 yards.
When the visitors answered with a scoring drive to take the lead, Nelson bolted 68 yards to put Southern ahead for good.
“We have to thank the O-line,” said Benn, a senior and four-year starter. “They came out and played excellent game. Craig and Bubba (McDaniel) came out running hard. We went in, talked about it and decided we were going to come out and run the ball. When you can run the ball, you can do anything on offense.
“We knew we had to come out and play harder in the second half. We got challenged by Coach (offensive coordinator Zach) Grossi and Coach Rollins. We stood up to the challenge.”
Bishop is one of three starters up front in their third year as a starter, with two others in their second season as starters.
“It’s clicking pretty well,” Bishop said. “We know each other real well on the field and outside the field. We have a good bond.
“The backs were explosive, great vision, great runs. It was amazing to see them put on the show.”
Benn, Nelson and freshman Kobe Dillon combined for 253 of Southern’s 323 yards rushing. One of the Jaguars’ best runners, Jerodd Sims, wasn’t missed.
The Jaguars will need more of that against a physical McNeese State defense Saturday.
“The McNeese D-line plays hard and is aggressive,” Bishop said. “Our emphasis this week is to play hard, give it all we got.
“Saturday felt pretty great. It’s an accomplishment to let us know we did our job. It’s rewarding. We love to see our guys get into the end zone.”