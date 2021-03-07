If Southern coach Dawson Odums had any hair, he would have been pulling it out by the handfuls Saturday on the sideline during Southern’s 33-30 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Odums’ team committed four turnovers and nine penalties, including three false starts, two delays of game and two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties on consecutive plays. Punt returners made poor decisions that cost the Jaguars huge chunks of field position, and the defense was inconsistent.
But it was one of those unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that worked Odums' last nerve. Starting quarterback Ladarius Skelton bumped UAPB’s Solomon Brooks coming off the field and drew a flag, setting the Jaguars back to their 8-yard line for a punt.
Not only did the Golden Lions get great field position at the Jaguars’ 46-yard line out of the exchange, but Odums pulled Skelton from the game. The visitors took the lead three plays later and held off a late Jaguars rush to win the game.
Southern had a chance to win with backup John Lampley, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns. But it was another example of Skelton undermining his ability to carry a team with bad decisions during and after plays. Usually, it’s his poor handling of the ball or decision-making in the pocket. This one was inexcusable.
“The decision running off the field just wasn’t the kind of leadership we were expecting from the quarterback position,” Odums said with great understatement.
The way Odums sees it, of all players on the field the quarterback is the one who is supposed to stay cool and act as an extension of the coaching staff. He isn’t supposed to commit penalties; he should prevent them. Rather than trying to start a scuffle, he should be a calming effect.
Southern tackle Jeremiah Stafford had been called for the other unsportsmanlike penalty the play before. Skelton piled on with another chippy move, acting like a follower rather than a leader.
“Those are the ones I have zero tolerance for,” Odums said. “I don’t know what led to that. That’s not how we play. We have to do a better job as a staff. We have a pretty good football team; we just haven’t put it together. That wasn’t to my liking what we saw today.”
Skelton isn’t the team’s only issue. The defense gave up 411 yards but righted itself and shut out the visitors for the final quarter and a half. The punt return issue had Southern backed up to its 2- or 1-yard line three times. Part of the problem was a strong north wind that made judging the ball difficult, but in another instance it was an unnecessary roughness penalty by returner Mekhi Hammond.
There are injuries — the tight end position was hit hard in this game — that affected the Jaguars running game, and the threat of COVID-19 positive tests and quarantining can really scuttle this abbreviated season at any time.
But quarterback issues have far-reaching effects. If Skelton continues to struggle in this fashion, it drags down the rest of the team and undermines all the good plays and touchdowns he’s delivered. Maybe the best thing to happen was the play of Lampley, who may get a more serious look at breaking Skelton’s streak of 21 consecutive starts.
Odums has promised to confront the issue, and the Jaguars having this week off gives him plenty of extra time for what will probably include another in a long line of heart-to-heart talks with Skelton. With only four games left in the six-game season, the time for a change may be approaching.