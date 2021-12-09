The Southern men's basketball team went from being the hunter to the hunted when it hosted Lindsey Wilson College.
An underdog on Tuesday when it visited 10th-ranked Kentucky, Southern hosted NAIA program Lindsey Wilson College on Thursday. The Blue Raiders were hot in the first half, but the Jaguars defense eventually wore them down as Southern took an 86-68 win at Seymour Gym.
Southern’s usual home court at the F.G. Clark Activity Center was unavailable as it prepared to host graduation ceremonies on Friday.
“This was their Super Bowl. We were their Kentucky,” Southern coach Sean Woods said.
Southern (4-6) had three players score in double figures — Terrell Williams (16), Tyrone Lyons (15) and Brendon Brooks (13). Jayden Saddler, J’Quan Ewing and Delor Johnson each pulled down five rebounds.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field, but Southern’s defense was the difference. The Jaguars forced 28 turnovers while only committing 11.
“Its hard coming in here after a game like we had at Kentucky,” Woods said referencing the Jaguars 76-64 loss on Tuesday.
“We got back at 11 o’clock last night, and then had to turn around and play a game, out of our element (Seymour Gym) against a motivated team. I’m just glad our guys did what they had to do to get out of here with a win.”
Lindsey Wilson led by as many as six in the first half, when it made 12 of its first 15 shots from the field. Included in the opening run were three 3-pointers.
Jackson Edwards’ jumper with five minutes left in the half gave LWC a 32-27 lead, but Southern came up with a surge of its own. Brooks and Brion Whitley made 3-pointers, and Southern outscored the Blue Raiders 20-7 to take a 47-39 halftime lead.
The momentum carried into the second half. Williams made two 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the first 10 minutes as the Jaguars built a 72-28 lead. Gavin Harris’ layup gave Southern its largest lead at 77-50.
Elijah Jordan led Lindsey Wilson with 15 points and seven rebounds. Mark Edmond added 13 points and six rebounds. The Blue Raiders shot 62.5 percent in the first half, and finished the game at 54.3 percent (25 for 46).
For the game, Southern made 30 of 56 shots (50.8 percent).
Southern returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Southeastern at 5:30 p.m. The game will be played at the Clark Activity Center.