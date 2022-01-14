The effort that the Southern men’s basketball team puts in on defense has paid off all season.
There was a point late in the first half of Monday’s game at Bethune-Cookman where Southern fell behind by nine points. Shots the Jaguars usually make were not falling, but their defense gave them a chance.
Southern went on a 10-3 run over the final three minutes of the half to pull within 38-36. The Jaguars then outscored the Wildcats 14-5 in the first five minutes of the second half, and Bethune-Cookman was never able to get closer than five points as Southern won 69-59.
“We just couldn’t make shots. The shots that we normally make just didn’t fall,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “Sometimes that happens on the road, but what was consistent, especially in the second half, was our defense.”
The win kept Southern (9-7, 4-0) atop the SWAC standings, one-half game ahead of Alcorn State, which is 3-0. On Saturday, Southern will look to regain its shooting touch when the Jaguars play at Grambling.
The game will follow the women’s contest, and has an approximate starting time of 5 p.m.
Grambling (4-12, 2-2) has been Southern’s conference travel partner this season, and split last week’s games at Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers offense is eighth in the SWAC averaging 62.4 points per game while the Jaguars lead the league at 71.8 per game.
Southern holds a clear edge defensively, where it ranks nationally in three categories — steals per game, turnovers forced and turnover margin.
At 11.2 steals per game, Southern is fourth trailing only LSU, Abilene Christian and Eastern Kentucky. The Jaguars force an average of 19.88 turnovers, which is third nationally. The Jaguars' turnover margin of plus-5.7 is ninth.
“(Defense) is what we fall back on,” Woods said. “Every night you’re not going to shoot great, but that effort and that tenacious defense can always be there. That’s what’s been consistent for us.”
Tyrone Lyons leads three Jaguars averaging double figure scoring at 13.7 per game. Damien Sears is the top rebounder at 5.4 per game. Jayden Saddler is third in points (11.6) and rebounds (3.6) and leads the team in total assists (67) and steals (34).
All will be counted on as Southern looks to stay unbeaten in SWAC play.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Woods said. “We’re excited about being 4-0, but we know, every time we come out, every SWAC team is going to give Southern their best shot.”