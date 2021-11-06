1. What we learned
The Southern offense has been effective, and it kept the Jaguars in games all season, but it has limitations. Quarterback Bubba McDaniel had an off night with scattershot passing, and the Jaguars couldn’t come up with a big play, getting shut out in the second half. McDaniel twice missed open receivers on plays that might have resulted in TDs. The Jaguars came out with some new plays on offense but managed only 51 yards of offense in the final two quarters.
2. Trending now
The Southern defense is an improving bunch and played with heart throughout the night. The Jaguars forced Florida A&M to kick three field goals after getting inside the Southern 10 and had an apparent goal-line stand in the fourth quarter twice wiped out by offsides penalties before the visitors put the game away. Southern couldn’t come back from the gut punch 52-yard loss on a punt snap to set up a FAMU TD for a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. The Rattlers finished with 381 yards and finally wore down the Jaguars in the second half.
3. Final thoughts
The Jaguars’ third SWAC loss snuffed out any last hope at a division title as Prairie View (6-0) rallied to win in the fourth quarter against Alabama State on Saturday, mathematically eliminating Southern (3-3). The Jaguars now need victories against Jackson State and Grambling in the Bayou Classic to avoid their first losing season since 2012, when Stump Mitchell was fired after the second game. The Jaguars can still have a say in who wins the East with a victory over JSU next week.