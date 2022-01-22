The offensive consistency the Southern women’s basketball team has been searching for appeared Saturday as the Jaguars controlled the second half of a 76-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Diamond Hunter scored nine of her game-high 17 points in the second quarter as Southern took a 32-24 halftime lead. The Jaguars led by as many as 17 points in the second half, and they closed strong after the Golden Lions pulled within eight points with less than two minutes to play.
Southern (7-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) is alone in second place in the league standings. UAPB (8-9, 4-3) slipped into a tie for fourth with Prairie View.
Southern came into the game concerned about the Lions' size, but it held its own after giving 6-1 junior Raven White a start in the post. White finished with nine points, which were enough to match the production of UAPB’s 6-foot-6 center Maya Peat.
Joyce Kennerson was the only Golden Lion in double figures with 12 points.
Other Jaguars in double figures were Amani McWain (14 points), Genovea Johnson (11) and Nakia Kincey (10). Southern forced 20 turnovers in the game, but its most impressive stat was the turnaround it achieved in field-goal percentage.
After shooting 25% from the field in last week’s loss at Grambling, Southern made 30 of 59 (50.8%) against UAPB. It was enough to offset a huge discrepancy at the foul line where Southern made 10 of 13 compared to 25 of 37 for UAPB.