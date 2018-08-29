The first time Chris Coleman ever heard the name Trey Smith, the young receiver was standing in the coach’s office on the second floor of the Southern University field house.
The Jaguars did not pursue the grad transfer from Miles College nor did they have any idea who he was or what he was capable of.
But Smith wanted a chance to play Division I football.
So he introduced himself.
“I had never heard of him,” Coleman said. “I knew nothing about him. He showed up out of the blue one day and said he wanted to continue playing ball.
“When he said he wanted to play and continue his career here, we obviously did our homework on him. Turns out he’s going to be a great addition for us.”
Smith has a little over a month worth of experience in a Southern uniform. The rest was what he could pick up periodically watching spring practice from the stands.
He has yet to catch a pass in a live game but every day he spends on The Bluff the Jaguars learn something new about him — his personality, his life, his abilities.
And so far, they like what they see.
Smith was the surprise of camp this summer. He quickly made a name for himself as one of the hardest workers in the receiving corps and an avid playmaker on the field.
He’s currently listed with the second-string receivers on the latest 2-deep roster, behind Cameron Mackey, Jamar Washington and Kendall Catalon. But as Coleman assures, the difference between starters and backups is slim and Smith will see plenty of playing time this weekend at TCU and beyond. He routinely worked with the first team offense during camp, including during scrimmages.
He also worked out with return specialists during preseason camp, signifying that he is certainly somewhere in Southern’s plans going forward.
Transfers are not made available to the media, per team rules.
“Once we got him here and we were able to see his skill set, see him run around a little bit, there was no surprise that he could contribute and help us at this level,” Coleman said. “He has a lot of savvy. He’s a great route runner, great ball skills, he learns quickly, he digested the offense quickly, he’s a student of the game, loves to watch film and really enjoys digging into the playbook.”
Coming from Miles College, Smith isn’t accustomed to a passing offense. The Golden Bears only threw on 28 percent of downs last season.
But when he was given an opportunity, Smith did the most he could, reeling in 13 balls for 249 yards and three touchdowns as a redshirt junior.
Miles coach Reginald Ruffin compared Smith to a Terrell Owens-style receiver, saying Smith isn’t the fastest on the field, but his big frame allows him to go up and get the football.
“For us, we lost one of our top receivers to graduation,” Ruffin said. “Trey did everything we asked him to do. He was a leader on the field and off the field and in the classroom. You have to tip your hat to a guy who does things right academically. I’m happy for Southern and I think he’ll do good for Southern.”
Smith is exactly what Southern was looking for this offseason in terms of lengthening its receivers.
All three of the returning starters stand below 5 foot 10. The lone returner with any real experience is Randall Menard, who missed almost all of 2017 with a broken leg.
The Jaguars also brought in 6-foot-5 transfer Hunter Register from Minnesota in the spring to go with two more tall receivers in its latest signing class.
But at 6-foot, Smith was the final touch to the growth spurt.
“(Smith) showed up and he’s been one of the better surprises since he’s been here,” coach Dawson Odums said. “He works hard, he’s dedicated to the game, he has a great IQ, he caught on to the offense real quick and he’s just worked, worked, worked and got better each and every day.”