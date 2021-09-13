Alcorn State scored a big victory for itself and the Southwestern Athletic Conference with Saturday’s 13-10 victory against Northwestern State, a Southland Conference team that visited Lorman, Miss.

It won’t count in the league standings, but the Braves (1-1) struck a blow for HBCU programs and conferences.

“It’s a good thing,” Alcorn coach Fred McNair said on the SWAC coaches Zoom conference call. “What we do in this conference is very special. When we compete against non-conference teams, top echelon FCS teams, Power 5 and FBS schools, it means a lot for this conference. The respect you get for playing these schools is very big. To come out with a victory is awesome.”

Quarterback Felix Harper’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:11 left provided the winning points. He capped a 10-play, 92-yard drive that he set up with a a 50-yard pass to Manny Jones on third-and-10 to put the ball at the Demon’s 4.

Malcolm Magee sealed the victory with an interception on the Demons’ final possession.

Harper completed 13 of 23 passes for 204 yards and rushed for 27 yards on nine carries. Alcorn got two field goals from Cristofer Thompson and held the Demons to 71 yards rushing on 36 carries.

“It was our brand of football: we play tough, physical and fast,” McNair said.

Southern's victory no masterpiece but does the trick Some college football victories are messy and others downright ugly, but when the final whistle sounds, they’re all sweet.

The Braves get a shot at playing at FBS squad South Alabama on Saturday.

Hornets drop

While Alcorn State gained some respect, reigning SWAC champion Alabama A&M (1-0) lost some.

The Hornets were idle Saturday with their upcoming SWAC opener against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday. The Hornets lost ground in the NCAA FCS coaches poll, going from No. 22 to teams receiving votes.

Two teams that were unranked last week — New Hampshire and Furman — moved into the Top 25 at Nos. 23 and 25, respectively. Both teams are 2-0. Jackson State also moved past A&M, garnering 19 points in the voting.

“That’s what happens when you are HBCU,” A&M coach Connell Maynor said. “When you don’t play, they drop you out. That’s why I say we have to continue to win when they give us the respect to put us in there.”

The Hornets are ranked No. 1 in both the media and coaches BOXTOROW HBCU polls. Unfortunately, Bethune-Cookman doesn’t get the benefit of the layoff. The Wildcats lost 63-13 to Central Florida on Saturday.

On the plus side, Bethune-Cookman will be playing their first SWAC game at home.

Southern's defense buckles down in victory against Miles College At first, it looked like Southern’s defense was picking up where it left off in last week’s 55-3 loss at Troy.

“This is our debut, and we get to play the defending champs; we’re excited,” Wildcats coach Terry Sims said.

Family foe

Last week Deion Sanders faced a coach (Eddie George) whom he played against in the NFL. This week he’s battling an old family friend in Louisiana-Monroe’s Terry Bowden, son of Sanders’ college coach and legend Bobby Bowden, who died earlier this year.

It’s also a chance for Sanders and Jackson State (2-0) to score what would be a monumental upset in the FCS vs. FBS matchup. The game will commemorate Bobby Bowden’s career, although Terry Bowden was never part of the coaching staff when Sanders played.

A commemoration of Bowden is planned for both teams.

“I don’t care who they are, winning is winning,” Sanders said. “I don’t care what plate you serve it on.

“First of all, it’s a Bowden; it’s going to be very emotional because we’re going to celebrate my late, great, great, great head coach Bobby Bowden. Both teams are going to wear decals on our helmets. We’re going to find out who some players are. We’re supposed to lose, we’re getting paid to get beat. We’ll see how that works out.”

Grambling wears down

Grambling was game and gave Southern Miss a ballgame before falling, 37-0. Tigers’ coach Broderick Fobbs was confident going in but couldn’t muster enough offense to challenge Southern Miss. Grambling trailed only 10-0 at halftime.

“I thought we matched up extremely well,” Fobbs said. “I thought we were primed and felt we could get an upset. Our defense played lights out for 2½ quarters. They wore us down. We didn’t do enough offensively to put pressure on them.”

Southern Miss broke the game open with 7:26 left in the third quarter on a 51-yard TD run by Frank Gore. The Eagles added a field goal later in the quarter to make it 20-0.

Grambling managed only 141 yards of offense. Quarterbacks Aldon Clark and Elijah Walker combined to complete 16 of 32 passes for 90 yards with an interception by Clark.

The Tigers move on to play another FBS team with a game at Houston Saturday.

Players of the Week

Jackson State captured the top three SWAC Player of the Week honors from Saturday’s 38-16 victory against Tennessee State.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders won the offensive honor, linebacker James Houston the defensive award and Warren Newman the special teams honor.

Sanders completed 30 of 40 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns; Houston had 10 tackles, among them 4 ½ sacks; and Newman returned a punt 81 yards for a score.

Florida A&M’s Deonte Williams took the newcomer award with two sacks and a forced fumble in a 34-7 win against Fort Valley State.