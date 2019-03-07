Nothing irritated Southern coach Dawson Odums more last season than turning on game tape and seeing the same mistakes in Game 11 that he saw in Game 1.
For that, he put his foot down with a thud when his team returned to prepare for spring practice, which began Thursday and will continue through April 9 with the spring game set for March 30 in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The watchword for the 2019 Jaguars is discipline and it’s not about off-the-field behavior. It’s attention to detail in every aspect of preparation so that the mistakes start to disappear as the season rolls on.
“The first thing he said when we came back was we’ve got to be more disciplined,” wide receiver and captain Kendall Catalon said. “We watched the film and the film don’t lie. It showed we weren’t doing our assignments. He said we were going to focus on everything we do: stretch lines, coming in on time, wearing the right gear, and it starts today.”
It’s not as if Southern struggled through a rough season. On the contrary, the Jaguars broke through with a 7-4 record, which included a SWAC West Division title and a championship game appearance in which Southern gave Alcorn State all it could handle before falling.
With 18 starters returning, nine on either side of the ball, Odums is challenging his players to get back to fundamentals and not cruise through 2019 on the previous year’s momentum, but to build on it.
“If we want to be a championship football team, each week our mistakes can’t keep showing up,” Odums said. “It goes back to coaches and players being locked to the things we need to execute at a high rate.
“If you are supposed to run a 10-yard route, are you going to run a 10-yard route? If you’re supposed to contain when the flow goes away, are you going to contain? Those are the little things you have to be great at if you want to be a great team. We’ve been a good football team but we’re destined to be a great football team only if our discipline becomes great as well.”
Odums is also looking for more explosiveness on offense and that should happen as long as quarterback LaDarius Skelton stays healthy. He went 5-1 as a starter after taking over at midseason and should only get better with a full season under his belt.
Skelton passed for 997 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 530 yards and eight scores, and guided Southern to its first Bayou Classic victory in four seasons as the game MVP. Odums said he thinks with the amount of experienced talent around him and a coaching staff with a better understanding of his skills, Skelton will continue to improve as the offense evolves around him.
“He knows the offense but the biggest thing is us knowing what he’s capable of doing,” Odums said. “When you put that together you can see why the last six games of the season he played extremely well. And then he doesn’t have to be the hero because he’s surrounded with guys that can make plays.
“If the check-down is open, take the check-down. We don’t always have to hit a home run, hit a single. As he grows, so will the offense and the production of the players around him.”
All five starters return on the Jaguars offensive line. Leading rusher Devon Benn is back after rushing for 788 yards and three TDs, along with Catalon, who led the Jaguars with 33 catches for 429 yards and five TDs. The only offensive departures are wide receiver Trey Smith and tight end Dennis Craig.
Defensively, there are some new faces in new places on the coaching staff. Secondary coach Lionel Washington moves up to defensive coordinator and will share the duties with linebacker coach Steve Adams. But there won’t be a wholesale change. The Jaguars will look about the same with some fine tuning while emphasizing better run defense.
“We need better understanding how our run fits are supposed to be,” said Washington, who joined the staff last year and was defensive coordinator at Tulane. “We’re starting to get them to understand how to fit different gaps and schemes. Last year we got gashed some in the run game. We’ll be a lot better because we have a better understanding.”
Odums is high on a pair of transfer defensive ends to inject depth and competition into the defensive line with Chazmyn Turner (Purdue) and Marlon Young (Georgia State).
The Southern defensive staff will also be looking for more ways to get end Jordan Lewis on the field after he won SWAC Freshman of the Year honors by leading the league with 11 sacks. Odums is hoping he can become an every-down player and get some more weight on him.
“The sky is the limit how great a player he can be,” Odums said. “He has the one intangible you look for: he can run. He ended last season about 197 (pounds) but 210 or 215 would be an ideal weight.”
Filling in the cornerback positions will be the No. 1 personnel challenge with starters Timothy Thompson and Demerio Houston gone. Glenn Brown and Robert Rheim were backups as freshmen last season and will get the first look, along with Jordan Eastling. O.J. Tucker, a transfer from Iowa State, could have an impact in the competition at cornerback and at nickel, where starter Jakoby Pappillion returns.
“You’ve got to play with confidence and play fast,” Odums said. “At times we played lights out but we all think about that last game. We did not play our best. If we can improve on those fundamentals, we have a chance to be special on defense."