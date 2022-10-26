In his third season at Jackson State, coach Deion Sanders not only has the Tigers on a roll but the hype machine also is humming along.
Sanders is collecting national media appearances like he did interceptions during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. The exposure includes a “Coach Prime” docuseries; a "60 Minutes" feature earlier this month; a "Good Morning America" appearance last week; and now his presence has drawn ESPN’s "College GameDay" to Jackson, Mississippi, for Saturday’s game against Southern.
But Sanders isn’t succeeding with smoke, mirrors and his reputation. The Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) are that good and riding a 12-game winning streak in SWAC regular-season games.
Jackson State's sights are set on a Black national championship, which eluded the Tigers last year in a 31-10 Celebration Bowl loss to South Carolina State.
Now it’s Southern (5-2, 3-1), one of Jackson State’s biggest rivals, standing in the way as perhaps the Tigers' biggest test this season. Southern has won four consecutive games and leads the SWAC West Division. The Jaguars nearly upset Jackson State last year, with the Tigers scoring two touchdowns in the final six minutes to pull out a 21-17 victory.
The programs could meet again in the SWAC title game Dec. 3.
When asked about the challenge Southern presents, Sanders acknowledged the Jaguars are a formidable foe, but he retained his confidence. He called Southern a “good, solid football team” but declined to cite any specific strengths.
“We have a really good football team as well,” Sanders said. “Their quarterback ... we have a really good quarterback as well.
“Defensively, they (Southern) are going to have a problem. It’s easy to sit there and lift them up. They’re a well-coached team that’s pretty good.
"Games like this are going to come down to being disciplined. The penalties, the dumb bonehead plays, blown coverages ... it’s going to come to discipline. That’s who is going to take this game.”
Jackson State has the numbers to back up its record. The Tigers lead the SWAC in scoring offense (40.9 points per game) and defense (10.1 ppg); total offense (495.3 yards per game) and defense (190.3 ypg); passing offense (328 ypg); and rushing defense (70.3 ypg).
Last week, the Tigers held Campbell to 247 yards of offense in a 22-14 victory, its closest call this season.
The rushing attack is ranked sixth in the SWAC (167.3 ypg), but it’s the one area that has Sanders concerned. The Tigers had to settle for three short field goals for a 9-7 halftime lead last week after stalling in the red zone.
West Virginia transfer Sy’Veon Wilkinson is having a good season with 577 yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries, but the Tigers aren’t getting the crucial yardage when they need it.
“We’ve got to be more aggressive with the run,” Sanders said. “Everybody knows we’ve got a quarterback who can spin it and receivers that can go get it. Teams are dropping seven or eight defenders.
“We’ve got to run the football hard-nosed and score. We’ve got to want it a lot more than they do. It’s just attitude. In the red zone, it’s just straight up attitude.”
The Tigers don’t have to rely too much on the running game with Sanders' son, Shedeur, at quarterback. He’s thrown for 2,231 yards and 23 touchdowns while completing 73.2% of his passes (210 of 287).
Sanders has three productive receivers to target, led by Dallas Daniels, who has caught 44 balls for 511 yards and six TDs. Shane Hooks (36-372-5) is the biggest receiver at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds. Willie Gaines (15-302-4) works out of the slot and averages 20 yard per catch.
The defense is led by Missouri transfer linebacker Aubrey Miller, who makes plays all over the field in the run and passing game. Nyles Gaddy is the sack leader with 5½, and he has nine tackles for loss overall.
The defense is finally healthy with Sanders’ other son, Shilo, ready to play along with five-star recruit Travis Hunter, who played in his second game last week.
Shilo Sanders iced last year’s Jackson State victory with an interception against Southern. Hunter played both ways last week and had four tackles with four pass receptions for 26 yards.