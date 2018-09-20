Southern opens Southwestern Athletic Conference play this weekend at the Gulf Coast Challenge against Alabama A&M. While it's a neutral site, the Bulldogs are considered the home team on Saturday.
We caught up with Daniel Boyette, who covers Alabama A&M for AL.com, to see what Jaguar Nation can expect from its opponent.
1) Southern coach Dawson Odums had some nice words to say about Alabama A&M quarterback Ageel Glass. What have you seen out of him so far? What kind of player is he?
Glass definitely has the measurables - 6-foot-5, 215 pounds - that colleges look for in a quarterback. He's only a sophomore, so there's a high ceiling, and he's a leader, despite being an underclassman. Glass didn't throw an interception against Cincinnati last week after having one pick in each of the Bulldogs' first two games, but he did have his lowest completion percentage (an ugly 40.7 percent) against the Bearcats. His worst performance as a freshman was against Southern as he completed just 3 of 18 passes for 44 yards with a pick.
2) Connell Maynor was a pretty good player back in his day and had some major success in the coaching ranks as well. But he’s making his first foray into the SWAC this season. What can we expect to see out of a Maynor team?
Maynor has stressed the need for a balanced offense, which is a work in progress. The Bulldogs average 190.7 yards passing and 122 rushing, which ranks in the middle of the pack among SWAC teams in both categories.
3) Who are the players to watch this weekend?
A couple of players on the defensive line are worth keeping an eye on. Defensive end Yurik Bethune, who is returning to his hometown of Mobile, has 5 1/2 tackles for a loss this season. The line has to perform better; A&M's current top-three tacklers are defensive backs.
Offensively, Jordan Bentley is healthy after an injury-plagued sophomore season. The 2016 SWAC Freshman of the Year is averaging 5.3 yards per carry
4) You recently reported on the Alabama A&M program being hit with academic sanctions that included scholarship reductions and a postseason ban. How has this affected the mental state of the team going forward?
Honestly, I don't think it will affect the players' mindsets this season because they've been surrounded by NCAA issues the past two years. The football program received level one/practice reduction penalty for the 2017 season due to low APR scores, and all sports at A&M were initially ruled ineligible for the 2016-17 postseason, but the NCAA later dropped that ban.
The scholarship reduction is going to present a challenge for the immediate future of the program. Alabama A&M will have to be sharp with its recruiting and get the most bang for its limited bucks.