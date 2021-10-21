Prairie View A&M quarterback Jawon Pass is living up to his name

Despite the Southwestern Athletic Conference's last two offensive players of the year returning this season, Pass is trying to surpass both Alabama A&M’s Aqeel Glass and Alcorn State's Felix Harper.

Pass — a 6-foot-4, 228-pound senior transfer from Louisville — is No. 3 in the league in passing yards per game with 255.7 and 11 touchdowns, trailing only Glass (333.8) and Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders (257.2).

The Panthers are riding high at 4-0 in league play and 5-1 overall coming into a key SWAC West Division clash with Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Pass might be the missing piece for a team seeking its first conference title since 2009. He threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against Bethune-Cookman.

“He’s a very poised young man, has a grasp of their offense and what they want to do,” Bethune-Cookman coach Terry Sims said. “He managed the game and moved the ball around as he needed to keep them in the ballgame.

“He’s a big guy who can run. He has a nice arm, will pick you apart. We had to keep a person on him to not allow him to stand back and deliver the ball. He’s up there with some of the top guys in the league.”

Pass is a threat as a runner with 214 yards rushing, the second-highest total among SWAC quarterbacks. His size makes him difficult to get on the ground if he hasn’t already burned a defense with his arm.

“He’s a true dual-threat quarterback,” said Southern coach Jason Rollins, whose defense struggled against another dual-threat QB in Texas Southern’s Andrew Body. “He can throw it deep and underneath with accuracy. We’re going to have our hands full.”

Pass is blessed with strong receivers, and they sometimes come out of the woodwork to excel. Freshman Tre’jon Spiller was the star last week, grabbing three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Usually, it’s Antonio Mullins and Jailon Howard doing the damage. Mullins has caught 28 for 355 yards and two TDs, while Howard leads the conference with a gaudy 28.3 yards per catch average. He has 12 for 340 and four touchdowns, making the assignment tough for the Southern secondary.

“They are vertical threats,” Rollins said. “Our eyes and feet have to be coordinated with attention on every single play in their splits and alignments. We’re focused on where they are on the field at all times.”

The Panthers have balance with a running game that averages 175 yards per game. Lyndemian Brooks and Jaden Stewart have combined to rush for 535 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, former St. James Wildcat Jason Dumas is the big play man with six tackles for loss, among them 3½ sacks. Drake Cheatum is the leading tackler with 34 and had a 62-yard interception return for a score last week.

The Panthers may be vulnerable after allowing Bethune-Cookman to gain 498 yards, but thus far the offense has made up for defensive shortcomings.

“What makes a team special, and what every coach wants to have, is a team that plays every minute of the game,” Prairie View coach Eric Dooley said. “We see a lot in games, but you have to see what takes place throughout the week. The intensity, the way they work and lead one another. Where they’ve stepped up is with the leadership.”