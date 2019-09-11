Southern has had various players show flashes of ability on offense between the quarterbacks, receivers and running backs.
The underlying strength of that unit is the offensive line, comprised of five players operating as one entity.
Jaguar fans are hoping that leads to some big numbers in Saturday’s home opener against Edward Waters at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Despite sporting an 0-2 record, the Southern offensive line has made the offense formidable as the Jaguars have wracked up 52 points. Ball carriers and quarterbacks have enjoyed running lanes and protection from a fivesome that Jaguars coach Dawson Odums said has yet to play its best football.
“I would say they’ve been our most consistent group,” Odums said. “They’ve got the most experience. Those five guys have played a lot of snaps together and will continue to get better. You’ll begin to see what kind of team we have. They’re special. Hopefully this Saturday we’ll put it all together.”
Each of the five have at least one full year as a starter and four have two or more. Offensive coordinator Chennis Berry said the group takes coaching well and brings it from practice to the field.
“They’re taking pride in what they are supposed to do and trying to play at a high level,” Berry said. “They’ve got a lot of experience and have played a lot of snaps. There’s a high expectation in that room.”
Berry calls them the nickel because they are five players creating “oneness” by playing unselfishly. The players call themselves the J-Five since all five of them have first names beginning with the letter “J.”
Here’s a quick breakdown of each, according to Berry:
Right tackle Jodeci Harris, R-Sr., 6-foot-8, 325: “He’s come a long way, developed into a premier force. He understands how to use his big body, long arms and leverage. He had a great All-American season as a junior and looks like he’s headed that way again.
Right guard Jonathan Bishop, Jr., 6-2, 300: “He’s an effort guy, probably our strongest offensive lineman with a 400-plus bench press. He plays with great effort. Another one who played as a true freshman and didn’t redshirt.”
Center Jaylon Brinson, R-Sr., 6-1, 280: “He’s come a long way, and is the voice of the offensive line, the engine that makes it go. He’s a great leader, very vocal, who makes all the calls.”
Left guard Jeremiah Abby, Sr., 6-4, 325: He’s one of the few true freshman I’ve played. His learning curve is second to none. He’s brainy and physical, in his third year as a starter.”
Left tackle J’Atyre Carter, R-So., 6-5, 300: He’s a special talent, known as a dominating basketball player at White Castle and a tight end in football. His athleticism attracted us. J’Atyre could play a lot of football for a long time.”
The group showed how good it could be Saturday on the first series at Memphis. Southern ran right at a superior defensive unit and swept down the field 75 yards in five plays, all on the ground. The Jaguars got 29-yard runs from Deon Benn and Ladarius Skelton and two sweeps by Jamar Washington to cover the final 12 yards for the touchdown.
“We did the things we were coached to do, the small things which lead to the big things,” Abby said. “We were clicking on that drive because everyone did their job.”
Said Berry: “They understood it was a tall task against Memphis’ front. They had it in their minds to prepare and show people they could play with the best. They did a good job of putting a dent in the defense and on protection as well.”
The pass protection has also been consistent, although Southern has allowed five sacks. But the consistency is there with only two quarterback hurries allowed in two games.
“It’s the best offensive line we go against,” said Southern defensive tackle Dakavion Champion. “Coach Berry really coaches them up well.”
Brinson agrees. He said Berry communicates the details and each lineman has an understanding of the how the offense is supposed to work and not just what each individual assignment is on any given play.
“Coach Berry does a great job of giving us a good bead on who the opponent is,” Brinson said. “We have the camaraderie and pride that makes us a good offensive line. We’ve built a good chemistry to play hard for each other. If we do our job we should have success.”
Bus trip
The Southern Quarterback Club is sponsoring a bus trip for the Sept. 21 game at Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Florida. For more information call 939-5906 or 931-1000.