Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton is expected to play this weekend against Jackson State, coach Dawson Odums confirmed on Tuesday.
Skelton exited Saturday’s game against Texas Southern in the third quarter with an ankle injury when he was caught up in a pile at the line of scrimmage.
Odums did not specify if Skelton or John Lampley would be the starter this week, only to say Skelton is listed as day to day.
“He should be OK,” Odums said. “He ran a little bit on it today. He ran a little bit yesterday. He’ll be day to day but he should be OK.”
Skelton was making his second career start for Southern at the time of his injury, fresh off a breakout debut performance in a 38-0 thrashing of Prairie View A&M the week before.
With about six minutes remaining in the third quarter and Southern’s offense struggling to move the ball, Skelton tried to run up the middle where he was caught in a pile at the line of scrimmage. When the play broke up, Skelton was left on the ground grabbing his ankle.
He was helped off the field by trainers, but was seen jogging behind the bench for the remainder of the game, while Lampley handled offensive duties for the first time since losing the starting position after a disastrous 20-3 loss to Alcorn State three weeks earlier.
Skelton threw for 74 yards on a 8 of 22 passes and running for another 60 yards and a touchdown.
Lampley came in and completed 3 of his 8 passes, including Southern’s lone passing touchdown.
“It’s really all feel,” Odums said. “The ankle is one of the common injuries in all of sports. We’d really like to see him get better. See if he can run on it. See if he can cut on it without any pain. The thing is you don’t want any setbacks. We have to be cautious with it at practice. This morning he looked like he was fine. He’s a tough kid, so he’ll be ready to go.”
Left side, strong side
Southern likes what it’s seen so far out of Ja’Tyre Carter at left tackle the past two weeks.
Carter recently made the jump into the starting lineup in place of Mason Sims as part of several lineup changes the Jaguars made coming out of the open week.
Odums said Carter will start again this week against JSU.
“I think he’s getting more comfortable He has a good understanding,” Odums said. “He’s athletic. This is a guy who was a power forward on the basketball team in high school, so he’s got great feet. He’s getting better, he’s getting more comfortable and the more he plays the better he’s going to get.”
With Carter holding down the left edge, Southern did not allow any sacks and only three tackles for loss against Texas Southern.
The Jaguars are currently third in the SWAC with seven sacks allowed against conference opponents this season.
Feeling (Columbia) blue
Southern is asking all fans to wear the school’s signature Columbia blue on Saturday against Jackson State.
The game is being treated like a homecoming as the Tigers come to A.W. Mumford Stadium for the first time since 2015.
Southern is 34-29 all-time against Jackson State.
Battle of the Bands
Southern announced a “Zero Quarter” will be held inside the stadium prior to kickoff with a battle of the bands between Southern’s Human Jukebox and Jackson’s Sonic Boom of the South.
Jackson State will enter at approximately 4:45 p.m., with Southern following at 5 p.m.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.