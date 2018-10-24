The best part about Calvin Lunkins learning to play middle linebacker is that he already knows how to play weak side linebacker like the back of his hand.
In another round of changes since Southern’s disastrous loss to Alcorn State a month ago, the Jaguars are mixing up its linebacker rotation with Lunkins alternating between his natural Will position and the Mike.
The added workload is made exponentially easier by the senior knowing his role at Will, leaving him to focus his concentration on picking up the new reads and coverages at Mike.
This allows Southern to take Caleb Carter off the bench and into the Will slot for a powerful combination in the middle.
“Once you become a veteran, it’s basically the same thing,” Lunkins said. “It’s different coverages and stuff like that. Working the No. 3 and No. 2 receivers, stuff like that. I just go over my notes every night to try to get better every day.”
The idea to shift Lunkins between the two linebacker spots originated from Jordan Williams suffering an ankle injury prior to the Prairie View A&M game. Williams did not travel to Texas for the 38-0 blowout victory and Lunkins played the entire game at Mike.
With Lunkins and Carter on the field, the Jaguars turned in the school’s first shutout since 2015 behind seven tackles for loss, including four sacks. Carter led the team with 5 1/2 tackles while Lunkins was close behind with three.
Carter again led the Jaguars with eight tackles against Texas Southern. Lunkins was second with seven and a forced fumble.
In the past two games, Southern allowed seven points and only 599 yards.
But this isn’t the first time Southern has changed up its starting Mike.
Since two-year starter Kentavious Preston graduated last year, Southern put three different linebackers on the field to take the first snaps in only seven games.
Lunkins joined Williams and AJ Palomino as starters this year. Palomino — the cousin and high school rival of Preston — began the year as the starter until Williams took over against Langston.
Coach Dawson Odums did not specify who would start at which spot against Jackson State on Saturday, but said he feels the Jaguars are five to six deep at linebacker.
He listed Lunkins, Williams, Palomino and Kyle McGregor as potential Mike linebackers with Lunkins, Carter and Kenan Tate at Will depending on match ups.
“It’s smooth. It’s just the system we’ve got going,” Carter said. “For the most part, we know all our roles, so we play our roles.”
Odums said the biggest concern, as always, is finding consistency in the starting lineup.
Moving Lunkins to the middle helps achieve that goal by taking control of the defense from a leadership standpoint.
While not an official team captain, Lunkins is considered one of the team’s primary leaders, particularly up front considering both offensive captains take residence in the secondary.
He gets to put those skills to the test, filling in the significant void left in Preston’s absence.
“I just have to step into that leader role,” Lunkins said. “I have to do whatever I’ve got to do to win, so I do what I have to do. If I have to play Mike, if I have to play Will, it doesn’t really matter as long as we win.”