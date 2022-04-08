Southern football coach Eric Dooley said the transformation of the Jaguars is well underway. Fans will get a chance to judge for themselves Saturday during the team's spring game at A.W. Mumford Stadium at 3 p.m.
Admission is free for fans to get a preview of the first-year coach’s progress after Southern went 4-7 last season for its first losing record in nine seasons.
Dooley said the seven weeks of strength and conditioning followed by 14 practices has begun the process of putting his stamp on the 2022 team.
“I like to give credit where credit is due,” Dooley said. “After they finished working out, their 13th practice with winter conditioning, I see a different team. Not that it was poor (before that), but I see a different team as far as playing within my system. Some guys have grown a great deal.”
Dooley doesn’t hesitate to promote his reputation as an offensive-minded coach, but he has said he’s keen on retooling a defense that was a weakness in 2021.
The most interesting competition is at quarterback. Junior holdover Bubba McDaniel is battling junior-college transfer BeSean McCray and redshirt freshman Harold Blood for the starting job. Dooley said he wants a winner by the end of spring.
Dooley is not interested in elevating a game manager; he wants someone who wins games.
“Not one game is going to do it,” Dooley said. “I’m still evaluating. It’s a tough decision, and I want it to be tough. I told them it’s their job to keep me up at night.
“BeSean reminds me of a guy I had with this offense. All those guys bring some strength to it. If they are winners, you make an adjustment.”
The Jaguars won’t be a pass-only team. Dooley has high praise for running back JJ Sims, who has a hard-running style and has exhibited the necessary pass-catching skills to prosper in Dooley’s offense.
“He finds a way to get to the end zone,” Dooley said. “He’s making big plays and he’s explosive. Kendric Rhymes is very explosive and exciting to see. They fit what I want to do. You look at Sims and don’t think he’s a guy who can be a receiver, but every time we throw it to him, he has a huge game.”
Dooley said his biggest concern on defense is the defensive line, which will be without Davin Cotton this season. Dooley might need to dip into the transfer portal once spring practice ends.
“We need some more guys inside when you talk about stopping the run and pressuring the passer,” he said. “My mindset is to win this conference, you have to have a dominant defense line.”
Southern will use a normal 60-minute game format with the option to cut it short if Dooley sees what he needs to see.
“We’ll do some things just to get a look at what we do,” he said. “If the offense scores, we’ll kick it off. We have to get as many people as we can reps. We’ll have had 14 practices. We need to get everybody evaluated to see who can bring something to the table.”