ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry.
On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) faces Jackson State (7-0, 4-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The SU-JSU rivalry has long been among the best in Black college football — a hot-running series between two of the SWAC's most successful programs, sometimes played out before crowds of 60,000-plus in Jackson.
JSU won last year's game 21-17 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
Southern leads the all-time series 35-30.