Southern football hit the practice field Thursday in shoulder pads and helmets as fall camp continues to wind down.
The Jaguars wrap up fall camp with a helmets-only practice on Friday and a short scrimmage on Saturday. The team will take Sunday off before academic classes begin and the 6 a.m. practice schedule takes effect on Monday.
The Jaguars open their 101st season in two weeks at McNeese State Aug. 31 in Lake Charles.
Coach Dawson Odums said the team looked good overall Thursday with only a few players missing.
“I thought the offense played well and defense played well,” he said. “We were in shells and had good tempo, a lot of reps and a lot of situations.”
Reserve quarterback Glendon “Bubba” McDaniel threw two touchdown passes, one of them to freshman Kiaeem Green. Sophomore running back Devon Benn got loose for a 25-yard touchdown run as well.
The defense forced two turnovers, one of them an interception by sophomore cornerback Robert Rehm, and senior linebacker Calvin Lunkins had two sacks.
Junior wide receiver Hunter Register sat out the practice with soreness but Odums said, “It’s nothing that would keep him from playing in a game.”
Odums continues to praise the defensive line, which got tackle Davin Cotton back yesterday. Jordan Lewis continues to make strides as an every down defensive end and the coaches are rotating several players at the four positions.
“Jordan Lewis is a football player,” Odums said. “You look at him and say he’s not that big but he’s a football player. He’s holding up at end.”
The first unit was Lewis and Joe Davis at the ends with Cotton and Dakavion Champion at the tackles. Jalen Ivy and Brad Porter were the backup ends with Robert Square and Ceajae Bryant at the tackles
“We’re rotating there because we have a lot of depth,” Odums said. “They’re getting better every day.
“Jalen Ivy got stronger, he’s a smart football player, long coming off the edge. He’s got the speed for the position.”
Odums said Tyran Nash, a starter at end last year, Nash could be early in the season. He underwent a knee procedure in the offseason and sat out fall camp but has been working in drills on his own.
“It could be maybe the third game or the second game of the season,” Odums said. “We don’t want to bring him back too early. We want him 100 percent healthy.”
Jagathon set for Friday
The Southern athletic department will undertake its second annual fundraising event called Jagathon Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Felton G. Clark Activity Center.
Stations KQXL-FM 106.5, MAX 94.1 FM and WXOK-AM 1460 will be broadcasting interviews between play-by-play announcer Chris Powers and Jaguar coaches and officials throughout the day. Fans are invited to listen or come out the festivities at the Clark Center.