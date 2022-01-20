Southern University tackle Ja’Tyre Carter has already gotten noticed by the NFL, and in the next two months, they’ll be getting a close-up view.
Carter will participate in Senior Bowl workouts beginning Jan. 31 in Mobile, Alabama. The game, a showcase for top NFL draft talent, is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium
A three-year starter for the Jaguars and a native of White Castle, Carter has already accepted an invitation to the NFL combine March 1-7 in Indianapolis, where the scrutiny goes even deeper.
Cornerback Danny Johnson, who plays for the Washington Football Team, was the last Southern player to make the Senior Bowl and the combine in 2018.
“I was really shocked — a weird feeling, but it felt good,” said Carter, who got the Senior Bowl invite Wednesday. “I’m on the right track (to the NFL). I’ve just got to keep working and keep my head down.”
Carter will be playing for the National team coached by the New York Jets coaching staff. The American team will be coached by the Detroit Lions staff.
Three LSU players — defensive lineman Neil Farrell, linebacker Damone Clark and offensive lineman Ed Ingram will play for the American team.
The coaching staffs will conduct practices attended by hundreds of coaches, scouts and front-office personnel from all 32 NFL teams. Scouts have been watching Carter since the beginning of this season, occasionally turning up at practices and games.
To be invited to both is an indication of interest in crafting players if not signing them as free agents. Carter was an All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection as a junior and did not allow a sack last fall.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase your skills in front of scouts and against good competition,” Carter said. “I’ve been trying to trim the fat off my body while gaining some muscle.”
Carter, who is working out at APEC training facility in Tyler, Texas, said his current weight is 308 pounds on his 6-foot-4 frame. He was a basketball player in high school who led White Castle to the Class 1A state championship and played tight end on the football team.
Two other Jaguars, quarterback Ladarius Skelton and receiver Marquis McClain, will take part in the first HBCU combine, held in conjunction with the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
The NFL announced in May it would hold the HBCU combine event after zero HBCU players were taken in the 2021 NFL draft.
Jaguars get multiple commitments
Two New Orleans-area players are among several commitments the Jaguars are expected to add to the roster under first-year coach Eric Dooley.
Donte Starks, a former four-star John Ehret grad who signed with LSU in 2019 and spent the past two seasons at Coahoma (Miss.) Community College, committed to Southern, filling a team need at linebacker.
Starks had 42 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles in five games of the 2021 spring season. He had 16 tackles and one sack in six games in the fall.
Starks was dismissed from LSU for what he called academic reasons.
Southern got another commitment from Edna Karr grad Devin Bush, a former four-star prospect who spent the past two years at Arkansas, will bolster the Southern secondary.
He was rated as the No. 13 overall player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and was rated as the No. 28 overall cornerback in the nation.
Bush had one tackle in nine career games for the Razorbacks.
Also pledging to join the Jaguars are Iowa State linebacker Dae’Shawn Davis (6-0, 218); Florida Atlantic offensive lineman Eli Field (6-6, 300); and prep defensive lineman Xavier Potts (6-0, 273) of Manvel (Texas) High School.
Davis played in 12 games for the Cyclones in 2020 and had six tackles and one fumble recovery.
Southern signed nine players during last month's early signing period.
The traditional signing period begins Feb. 2.