PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Takeaways have been hard to come by for Southern this season. The Jaguars had only five in five games before they appeared to fall out of the sky in a 34-7 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Safety Chase Foster was literally the king taker with three interceptions, earning the ‘takeaway crown,’ an idea he came up with this season.

“Coming up with the idea myself and finally being able to put it on my head was exciting,” said Foster, a 5-foot-7, 167-pound senior who prepped at Southern Lab. “We have a big emphasis on takeaways in practice. It gives the offense a chance to put points on the board.

"It was a career-high. I had two in a game at Southern Lab but never three."

Foster has one other career pick, which he returned for a touchdown in the spring season opener against Alabama State.

“Shoutout to my teammates for getting re-routes and being able to get me in the right spot," he said. "Coach says when you do the little things, big things happen.”

The shortest player on the field, Foster made a leaping grab of a Skyler Perry throw on the game’s third snap. That set up Southern’s first touchdown. He stopped the next Golden Lions' possession with a pick in Southern territory, then got another in the second half.

Cornerback Glenn Brown grabbed a fourth interception in the end zone to stymie another UAPB scoring.

It was a case of going from picked on to picks for the Southern secondary after allowing 338 yards passing the previous week.

“They’re prideful,” Southern coach Jason Rollins said. “When you watch film, you see plays you could have made and ones you didn’t make. We had a really good week of work, working on themselves. They want to play well, no one wants to be the reason why.

“Chase is a veteran. He watches film, finds tips, reminders that gives him what he calls ‘Blue’s Clues’ from his childhood days of watching cartoons. When he has a hunch, he understands.”

Pooch kicker

Southern has had success with its pooch kickoffs all season and hit the jackpot again in the second quarter. Freshman Joshua Griffin skied one that UAPB’s Kayvon Britten tried to field but fumbled. After a scramble, Jaguars special teams ace Kordell Caldwell emerged from the pile with the ball to set up Southern’s third touchdown and a 21-0 first-half lead. Griffin has the leg strength to reach the end zone consistently, but the pooch kick has forced several fair catches and allowed Southern coverage teams to make tackles inside the 25-yard line.

Trickeration

Southern found a way to get Ladarius Skelton into the game on his return to his hometown. Skelton lined up at wide receiver, and it paid off when he appeared to be in motion on fourth-and-1. But Skelton stopped and lined up under center to take a snap and sneak 3 yards for the first down. Later in the drive, he caught a short pass but was stopped for a 1-yard loss on third-and-5.

Skelton, finally healthy after a bone bruise suffered in the season opener, also got some snaps at quarterback, completing 1 of 2 for 11 yards and a touchdown.

“He’s getting healthy,” Rollins said. “Going forward, you’ll see a lot of him, a lot more.”

Injury report

Defensive tackles Davin Cotton and Colyn Givens, RBs Devon Benn and Jerodd Sims, and S Tamaurice Smith did not dress out. Cotton and Givens were injured last week, and Smith missed his second consecutive game. Jordan Lewis appeared to injure his hamstring on a punt rush in the second quarter and did not return. Rollins said he wouldn’t know Lewis’ status until he was examined when the team returns home.

Numerology

Southern has won seven of the last nine meetings against UAPB. ... Southern had five penalties for 37 yards in the first quarter, but only three the rest of the game. ... The five-game losing streak for UAPB is its longest since losing eight straight in 2018.

Captains

Southern’s captains were Skelton, who is a Pine Bluff native, and DE Jalen Ivy.