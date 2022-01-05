The Southern women’s basketball team executed its game plan to near perfection as it continued Southwestern Athletic Conference play Wednesday night against Prairie View.
Whether it was the Jaguars defense stepping up to force turnovers or the offense stepping out to shoot over a Panthers zone, Southern imposed its will at both ends of the court. The result was an 89-52 runaway win for Southern at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (4-9, 2-0) was expecting to see a zone defense, and the Jaguars responded with their best outside shooting game of the season. The Jaguars made 13 of 28 shots from 3-point range, good for 46.4 percent.
The defense did its part forcing 33 turnovers, the second consecutive game the Jaguars forced more than 30. Coupled with 39-24 rebounding edge, Southern took 28 more shots than Prairie View did.
“That’s our game plan — it's our style,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We want to score a lot of points on the break, push the ball up court and make it an up-tempo game.”
Senior guard Amani McWain made 4 of 7 from behind the arc on her way to a career-high 24 points. Also pitching in were Aleighyah Fontenot (14 points), Diamond Hunter (12) and Nakia Kincey (11), all of whom made three 3-pointers each.
In all, 12 Jaguars scored as Southern rolled to a second consecutive 30-plus-point win over Prairie View (4-9, 1-1). The Jaguars won 70-39 at Prairie View in the team’s second meeting last season.
“We shared the basketball. We didn’t force shots; we just took open looks,” Funchess said. “We took shots we can make, and it was a total team effort for sure.”
In the first quarter, Kayla Watson’s layup gave Southern a 4-2 lead. The Jaguars forced turnovers on Prairie View’s next six possessions, but they missed five shots and had only one made free throw to show for their efforts.
The Jaguars began to heat up from the outside as Fontenot, Kincey and McWain each hit 3-pointers to help Southern take a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.
Southern added four more 3s before halftime, two from McWain, as it closed the quarter with a 15-3 run. After leading 24-19 midway through the quarter, Southern took a 39-22 lead halftime.
Prairie View scored the first basket of the third quarter before Southern was off and running again. Kincey and Hunter made 3-pointers, and McWain converted a three-point play as Southern went on a 19-6 run.
Southern led 64-34 after three quarters, and took its largest lead, 76-36, with six minutes left in the game.
“We’re getting into a rhythm,” Funchess said. “The Texas Southern game (on Monday) was the first time this season we’ve had everybody together and healthy. I think that’s big for us as far as getting the right players into the game and having the right chemistry on the court.”