THE LEADER
Randall Menard
With no established leader returning, the Jaguars likely turn to sixth-year senior Randall Menard. Plagued by injuries throughout his entire career, Menard never has quite lived up to his potential. But as the last remaining member of the 2013 SWAC championship team, his voice could prove important.
BREAKOUT PLAYER
Demerio Houston
Demerio Houston came a long way from getting chewed out by Danny Johnson on the field at Louisiana Tech in Houston’s first collegiate game in 2015. The cornerback assumes Johnson’s role in the secondary and at punt returner and could be the new face of the defense if he lives up to the expectations put on him this year.
ISSUES
It seems like every year Southern has to replace another group of superstars. But this year is different in that no established leaders return from last season. Can the Jaguars find a new batch of playmakers? And are they good enough to beat Grambling for the first time since 2014?
OUTLOOK
For all the questions circling Southern going into the season, the Jaguars are in a good place to remain near the top of the SWAC. Odums is a consistent winner, and it’s not like the rest of the SWAC's teams don't have their share of issues. This conference race has the potential to be as wide open as any in recent memory.