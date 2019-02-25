The Southern women’s basketball team was looking to protect its home court, and the Jaguars used a dominant third quarter to make sure they did just that Monday evening against Alabama State.
On its way to a 62-52 victory in the F.G. Clark Activity Center, Southern outscored the Hornets 23-11 in the decisive quarter, including a 21-3 lead that spilled into the fourth quarter, and had all the breathing room it needed late.
For Southern (15-11, 12-3 SWAC), the win avenged a 78-61 loss to the Hornets at Montgomery, Alabama, on Jan. 28. It also kept Southern atop the league standings while Alabama State (10-15, 9-5) slipped into third place.
“That third quarter gave us some separation,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “We hit a few shots and it was a team effort. It wasn’t just one person. They went to a zone; I didn’t think they could guard us man-to-man, and we knocked down some shots.”
The team effort was led by Rishonti Cowart with 13 points. She was the only Jaguar in double figures, but 10 of her teammates also scored. On the boards, Courtney Parson and Jaden Towner grabbed five rebounds each. Southern was outrebounded 32-28, but the totals were more respectable than the first meeting, when Alabama State won that battle 51-32.
Alabama State made its first four shots in the third quarter, two by Jayla Crawford, who led the Hornets with 16 points. That gave the Hornets a 34-33 lead with 7:34 left in the quarter, but they didn’t make another field goal until Shmya Ward’s bucket with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter.
In between those two baskets, the Hornets made just three free throws while Southern surged ahead 54-37.
The first half was close throughout and featured six lead changes and five ties.
Southern took a 24-20 lead on Cailain Williams' short jumper but quickly surrendered the tying points. Jayla Crawford scored on a driving layup while Tyeisha Rudolph stole the ensuing inbounds pass and added another layup.
Jaden Towner scored Southern’s next five points to give the Jaguars their largest lead of the half at 29-24. Towner converted a three-point play after making an off-balance inside basket, and she added two free throws on the next possession.
Alabama State made 2 of 5 free throws in the final two minutes of the half, and Southern took a 29-26 lead into halftime.
“I knew it was going to be a slugfest,” Funchess said. “I don’t think either team played well offensively in the first half, but I thought it would go down to the wire. Fortunately we knocked down some shots.”