Brittany Williams coached softball for five seasons at local high schools and felt she was ready to step into the college ranks and one day become a head coach. One day quickly became now. Shortly after accepting an assistant job with Southern University, she was promoted to head coach when John Garris announced his resignation one week before the season started.
She’s spent the off season in a mad scramble and is off to a 0-7 start, but there’s no place she’d rather be. “My goal was to be the best help I could be to John,” said Williams, who was head coach two years at East Ascension and an assistant at Zachary for three. “Now that I have the head role, I want to figure out my plan, how I wanted Southern softball to look this year and moving forward, what changes I wanted to create immediately and what I would want to do in a five-year plan. Riding that out, the excitement of being in control of a Division I program is very exciting.”
Williams, a four-year letter winner at Western Kentucky, had some resources to ease her transition. Her sister, Tyra Perry, was a former LSU player and now head coach at Illinois and immediate joined her text group of college head coaches. She reached out to LSU and netted former LSU star Aliyah Andrews, who had just completed her career, as an assistant coach.
After a five-month crash course, she’s finally starting to level out and setting up the program with her stamp on it. With 13 players returning and seven freshmen added to a team that came one game from playing for the SWAC tournament title.
“The experience the seniors have is great, it helps us, but I told them when I came on it’s a new drawing board,” Williams said. “Experience or not, this is your chance to determine what you want your role to be. The age, the year doesn’t matter.”
Southern players were hesitant and somewhat spooked by Garris’ sudden departure, but say they’re confident the new staff is on the right path. “All the team was freaking out because we didn’t know what to expect,” senior outfielder Cameron Andrews said. “We were scared but now we have a new staff and they’re awesome. They make me have fun again, I love the game again. I trust them 100 percent. They reassure us that we got this. We can do it.”
Senior catcher/first baseman Mariyah Sandoval is the top returning hitter with a .368 average, and also led the team with 27 RBIs. Outfielder Lauren Parks batted .339 last year. Andrews is a slapper who hit .333 and along with outfielders Kalea Brown and Paytin Mercado comprise the core of the returning players.
Williams also complimented newcomer third baseman Alissa Castaneda, who has become a leader despite her youth. She hit a three-run homer to help stake Southern to a 7-0 lead in a game it lost to Evansville, 9-8.
“We’re stacked; we not only have a good nine, but a good 18,” Williams said. “In one game we played 19 of 20 and didn’t lose a beat. One of our strengths is our depth. How far we can go and how we pull along and our role players.”
Pitching is in the hands of a couple of players who came to Southern in other capacities. Raquel Latta threw six innings last year but has been coaxed into going full time in the circle, as has Julia York.
“I never thought I’d pitch at the Division I college level,” Latta said. “The coaches were like you can do it; you can pursue this. I’m growing every day, learning where to throw the ball, how to trust certain pitches. It’s different but it’s fun.”