Southern’s fan base is as loyal as they come — not only in the Southwestern Athletic Conference or HBCU circles, but throughout the country. However, Saturday’s 30-16 loss to Florida A&M left fans in various stages of frustration, annoyance and indignation.
An outpouring of emotion followed the Jaguars after the crushing loss in Tallahassee — a loss that likely ended their division title chances. There was outright sobbing, some tears streaming silently, and choked up voices at the thought of an opportunity that slipped right through their fingers.
According to a 24-hour rule that has become lodged in every locker room across the country, by Sunday night, all those feelings should be gone. Teams allow themselves to grieve losses for a day and move on.
That was the message from coach Eric Dooley as he reviewed the Jaguars second consecutive loss. But like any good coach he saw the silver lining in the gloom.
“A lot of folks think that’s bad,” Dooley said of his team’s display of emotion. “I think that’s good. It has to mean something to you. If you lose a big game of this magnitude and you don’t feel it, then more than likely I have the wrong person.”
“I know what kind of team I have. Those guys are passionate about what they do and it really hit home for them because they understood it was right there. It’s one that we let slip. We’re not going to look in the rearview mirror. We’re going to keep moving forward and get ready for a tough Mississippi Valley team.”
Navigating hard losses is easier for a coach who has been through that type of disappointment before. And because Dooley has been there before, he knows it’s likely to happen again. That’s what Southern fans should want in a coach trying to rebuild the program.
The Jaguars are not mathematically eliminated from the race with two games to play, but the road is uphill and littered with obstacles. Winning the final two games against Mississippi Valley State and Grambling would provide Dooley with a reverse image of last year’s 4-7 season. A 7-4 record would be a good first step in the Eric Dooley era.
Southern has had some exciting victories along with three disappointing defeats. The 2022 Jaguars are a team with strong points and obvious flaws, all of which were exposed again Saturday.
The passing game. The red zone offense. The penalties, penalties, penalties. An offsides penalty cost Southern at least four points on the first drive. Back-to-back offsides gave FAMU a third-and-1 snap instead of third and 11.
Senior defensive tackle Jason Dumas said it best.
“It’s growth; you’ve got to fail, then learn from it and show resiliency,” Dumas said. “Some young guys jumped offsides. I’m not mad at them. I know they’re playing their hearts out. It’s going to be growth for years to come even when I’m not here.”
That’s something Jaguar nation should remember. Dooley built a winner in four seasons at Prairie View and even with Southern’s rich tradition and hardworking players, it doesn’t happen overnight, regardless of what is going on across town at LSU.
Dumas was stoic after the game, answering questions matter-of-factly. Fellow grad senior Corione Harris was less so.
“It hurt a lot,” he choked out. “I’m getting emotional, especially when you know the way it (opportunity) turned out.”
As he has all season, Dooley declined to point out specific failures, knowing there will be better days.
“I never put it on my players; it’s me,” he said. “I have to have my team ready to go when it’s a game of this magnitude and I’ve got to win the game.
“I still feel good about our team. We’re going to fight. We have two games left. Whatever happens, at the end we’ll still be standing.”