JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State’s defense was as good as advertised, and Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders was too much for Southern’s defense to keep up with Saturday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Southern suffered a 35-0 loss, a score that snowballed on the Jaguars. But Jaguars coach Eric Dooley felt Southern’s defense was effective at times.
“I thought the defense came out and played extremely well,” Dooley said. “Some of the points that were given up, I don’t think they should be blamed. The offense didn’t sustain drives or put the ball in the end zone to help them out but, at the end of the day, we’re one and we’ve got to get the job done together.”
The Jaguars defense was sharp in the first quarter. There were huge fourth-down stops on Jackson State’s first two possessions, and then a three-and-out. Southern’s offense had opportunities in Jackson State territory after each of those, but the unit didn’t produce points. The Jaguars missed two field goals and punted from the Jackson State 38.
It led to a scoreless first quarter, and kept the pressure on the Southern defense.
Sanders directed a 16-play touchdown drive early in the second quarter. He used his legs to ensure Jackson State kept its lead. Twice, he scrambled out of the pocket to produce a pair of back-breaking touchdown runs before halftime.
“A lot of it was miscommunication between the box guys not knowing what’s coming or the D-line running a different stunt,” Jaguars defensive tackle Jason Dumas said. “(Sanders) found the holes and he made us pay for it. He took what we gave and he made the plays.”
It was a sentiment echoed by linebacker Derrick Williams, who had eight tackles.
“It was basically players not being on the same page,” Williams said. “That causes big plays. They just capitalized on the mistakes we made.”
Sanders' first touchdown run came with less than three minutes left in the first half. Dropping back to pass on second-and-4 at the SU 42, Southern’s man-to-man defense had JSU’s receivers blanketed. Sanders scrambled left and eluded one tackler before finding open field on his way to the end zone.
With time running out in the half, Sanders' second score seemed unlikely even after a Southern fumble gave the ball back to Jackson State at midfield with 46 seconds left.
But Sanders completed a 26-yard pass to Dallas Daniels, setting up the Tigers at the SU 12. On third-and 10, Sanders dropped back before scrambling up the middle and scoring untouched. A 2-point conversion gave Jackson State a 22-0 halftime lead.
“The missing link was right there when Sanders got a chance to run,” Dooley said. “No one anticipated him running like that, but he showed that he can get out of the pocket. He still had his eyes downfield, you could see that, but he made plays for his team. That’s what you’ve got to do sometimes.”