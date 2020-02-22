MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Raven White scored a team-high 12 points and Caitlin Davis and Alyric Scott added nine apiece as Southern built a strong lead and cruised past Alabama State 61-51 on Saturday for its ninth win in 10 games.
The Jaguars (13-12, 11-3) took an eight-point lead to halftime and built on it from there, pulling ahead by 14 to begin the fourth quarter — in large part because of their work at the free-throw line, where they went 26 for 40.
Southern is alone in second place in the SWAC standings, two games behind Jackson State with four games to go. The Jaguars visit Alabama A&M at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Aniyah Smith was the lone player in double figures for the Lady Hornets (7-17, 4-9), finishing with 11 points and six rebounds while shooting 5 of 7 from the floor. Tyesha Rudolph added nine points, while Courtney Lee added eight points and three rebounds for Alabama State.
Alabama State ended the night shooting 39.5% from the floor (17 of 43) and just 16.7% (2 of 12) percent from beyond the arc.