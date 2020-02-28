The Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament is leaving New Orleans.
The league and city officials in Jackson, Mississippi, announced at a news conference Thursday that its baseball tournament will move to Smith-Willis Stadium in Jackson, former home to four minor league teams from 1975-2005.
"When you talk about Jackson, Mississippi … it's somewhat central,” SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland told WAPT-TV. “The fan base in the state of Mississippi and the (city) of Jackson, when it comes to SWAC baseball, is tremendous. So we wanted to make sure we put it somewhere it could be supported. Jackson was a natural spot.”
The SWAC tournament has rarely stayed in one place for long but had seemingly found a home at Wesley Barrow Stadium, just north of Pontchartrain Park, where the tournament had been each season since 2014.
The tournament moved there after one year in Fort Worth, Texas. Over the past 20 years, it had also been to Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama; Fair Grounds Field in Shreveport; and several on-campus sites — including Southern’s Lee-Hines Field, where it was held in 2003, 2009, 2011 and 2012.
“It's important for us to get somewhere and stay," McClelland said.
The top four teams from each division qualify for the double-elimination tournament. Southern won the championship last season.