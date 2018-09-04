On many teams across the nation, Jonathan Bishop would be looked upon as a veteran, heading into his sophomore season with a sizable amount of playing experience, making him an ideal choice to start at right guard.
For Southern, Bishop is nothing more than the young newcomer who needs to catch up.
The Jaguars’ offensive line might be the deepest and most experienced unit on the team.
They return four of five starters, three of whom weigh more than 300 pounds, making this one of the largest lines to play at SU since the Dawson Odums era began in 2013.
Co-captain Jaylon Brinson holds down the middle at center; left guard Jeremiah Abby was a preseason All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection; and Jodeci Harris and Mason Sims set the edges at the tackle spots for a second straight year.
Bishop, on the other hand, remains the outlier of the group.
Saturday’s trip to No. 16 TCU was only the second start of his career — and considering the first came against Division II Fort Valley State last fall, Bishop was inclined to view this past weekend as his first true start.
Especially given the disparity in talent and experience between the teams — Southern was overmatched in a 55-7 loss to the Horned Frogs in last week's season opener — the coaching staff praised Bishop's play as a resounding success.
“Bishop is supposed to be out there. He played like he’s supposed to be out there,” Odums said. “Bishop is a physical guy. Once he cleans up his technique and our offensive line continues to jell together, I really think we’re going to get a lot better.”
That improvement process is the main focus for Bishop right now.
He spent much of last season taking his reps in practice, watching the veterans from the sideline and hanging out with them off the field. Being on the field is a different story.
Bishop said he has to earn his teammates’ trust in a game and show them he’s more than the new guy on the line.
Odums credited Bishop and the interior of the offensive line as the most solid of the group, providing most of the holes for the Jaguars' limited run game at TCU.
Bishop usually held his assignment throughout the first half. Two of the rare exceptions came when quarterback John Lampley threw a pair of interceptions with pressure in his face.
But Bishop redeemed himself when he provided the key block to let Lampley loose on a 16-yard run that set the stage for Southern to score its only touchdown on the next play, a 55-yard pass from Lampley to Cameron Mackey.
Southern ran for a total of 84 yards on 34 caries while the offensive line allowed eight tackles for loss, including three sacks and two QB hurries.
“You can really only learn where you mess up,” Bishop said. “It wasn’t that the opponent was so much more dominant. Sometimes you have to re-evaluate yourself. You have to see if you made the right blocks, made the right throw. You have to correct your mistakes.”
Bishop said he worked primarily at right guard this summer with some practice as a potential backup center to Brinson. His lone start last season was at left guard.
He prefers the guard spots to center but said he can play either if needed. Listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds, he joins Brinson as the only two sub-300 starters.
Harris said Bishop battled first-game jitters against TCU but believes he settled down as the game went on, preventing any major drop-offs.
Harris said for the offense line's success to build, other veterans will talk Bishop through the process, making sure he’s welcomed into the group.
“We talk to him every play and make sure he knows we have his back through the good, the bad and the ugly,” Harris said. “We mess up, too. It’s a collective group out there.”