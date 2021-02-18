The Southern and UNO baseball teams will now meet each other for a three-game series on this weekend to begin the season at Maestri Field.
The Privateers and Jaguars will play a single game at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a doubleheader that begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, with a 45-minute gap in between.
UNO was supposed to face Alcorn State, but the Braves had to bow out because weather impacted their ability to travel.
Southern was supposed to play a three-game series at Oklahoma, but weather forced the Sooners to cancel that series. (OU then scheduled a neutral-site series with other opponents in Round Rock, Texas, but had to cancel that series as well.)
This will be the third time since 2017 the Privateers and Jaguars will open the regular season.
Southern defeated UNO 9-3 last season in the first game of the Andre Dawson Classic.