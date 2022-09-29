The Southern baseball program returns several familiar faces to its 2023 team but still has some key holes to fill when it begins fall practice Friday.
The Jaguars have six of nine starting position players back, as well as several pitchers who saw extensive action. But the staff loses Friday night All-Southwestern Athletic Conference starter Joseph Battaglia and three others who contributed.
“We’ll work on a little bit of everything,” coach Chris Crenshaw said. “We’re definitely going to work on base running, but still cover all the routine plays you make on a normal basis.
“Battaglia was big, not only on Friday nights, but being a leader for the pitching staff. We don’t necessarily have to find one person (to replace Battaglia). We should find several people to fill the void unless they show ability to dominate like he did.”
Battaglia went 8-4 with a 3.98 ERA. Also gone from the staff are Khristian Paul, Dillen Miller and Austin Haensel. Paul started 14 games and had a year of eligibility remaining but took an engineering job with Boeing.
Anthony Fidanza and Christian Davis are back, having started 10 games apiece and going a combined 8-9. Also returning is Daren Smith, who played in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season and was hurt last year after starting out as the team’s Saturday starter.
Crenshaw said he is looking for help from transfers Jalon Long, Drew Lasseigne and Raphael Douglas. Long, a right-hander, went 2-5 in 13 starts for Samford; Lasseigne is a left-hander who went 6-2 with a 2.80 ERA for LSU-Eunice’s national championship team; and Douglas, a right-hander from Des Moines (Iowa) Community College, who dropped off the Major League Baseball draft list because of an injury last year.
The Jaguars return three of their top five hitters from last year, including center fielder Jaylen Armstrong (.360), first baseman O’Neill Burgos (.322, 8 homers, 57 RBIs) and outfielder JJ Rollon (.303). Also back are third baseman Hunter Tabb, shortstop Justin Wiley and designated hitter Nathaniel Lai.
Crenshaw said the team will play home-and-home scrimmage games against Baton Rouge Community College on Oct. 9 and Nov. 6, and practice will wrap up with the five-game Blue and Gold World Series on Nov. 8-13.
Dawson Classic moving
The Andre Dawson HBCU Baseball Classic will move from New Orleans to the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida, beginning in 2024, Major League Baseball announced.
Southern has played in the Classic in New Orleans the past several years and will play in the 2023 event there. Crenshaw said he isn’t sure whether the Jaguars will play in the Classic when it moves to Florida.