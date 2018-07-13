BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For the past eight months, almost every time someone talked to Southern's Demerio Houston about the 2018 football season, he got the same question.
What’s it like to follow Danny Johnson?
Houston didn’t take offense. It’s a natural comparison to make. Houston is about to fill Johnson’s superstar shoes at cornerback this season. If anything, he tries to look at it as a compliment to replace a player who was such a big part of his development.
But the pressure is there. It’s always there.
Not just to replace a someone who intercepted 18 passes in four seasons or became the first Southern football player to be invited to the Senior Bowl in 23 years, the player who returned punts and caught a touchdown on his first play as a wide receiver in college.
The real pressure is to be the leader Johnson was.
Houston said he can be the leader Southern needs, but he still has plenty of work to do to reach that level. And if he can’t replicate Johnson’s command of the defense, he has every confidence someone else will.
“We’re missing those types of players (leaders),” Houston said Friday at the Southwestern Athletic Conference media day. “But we can also find those types of players in the guys that we have coming or the ones returning. Our philosophy is ‘next guy up.’ ”
In some ways, the Jaguars have spoiled during the Dawson Odums era.
When Odums first took over as an interim head coach in 2012, he inherited quarterback Dray Joseph, who left leave campus as one of the school's most successful quarterbacks of all time.
Next was tailback Lenard Tillery, who ran for more yards than any player in SWAC history.
Last season, Southern had an overflow in leadership, with quarterback Austin Howard — who broke all of Joseph’s old records — and Johnson. The Jaguars also had defensive end Aaron Tiller, linebacker Kentavius Preston and tight end Dillon Beard.
Each player, even from an early stage, was a locker-room leader.
When Southern opens preseason camp on Aug. 1, it does so with no such clear-cut leader.
The Jaguars do have are a few promising candidates. Houston and tight end Dennis Craig were the two seniors who accompanied Odums at media day.
Defensive back Montavious Gaines received praise during the spring. Southern also recently learned wide receiver Randall Menard will have a sixth year of eligibility — a potential major boost to its offense. He is the last remaining active player from 2013, the Jaguars' last championship season.
Southern needs to settle on a starting quarterback and running back before the season starts Sept. 1 at TCU. Still, the most crucial battle over the next six weeks will be for the voice at the front of the room.
“It’s a question of leadership when you lose the guys we lost,” Odums said. “We don’t worry about their performances and their playing ability because we have guys that will step up and make plays. It’s the locker room that concerns you the most.
“The departure of Danny Johnson, Kentavius Preston, Aaron Tiller, Austin, Dillon — when they leave your program, it creates opportunities for others. I’m excited for those guys to step up to the challenge.”
If there’s one thing that has Odums encouraged going into this season, it’s that he feels this could be the deepest squad he has fielded in his six years.
The rest of the league seems to have agreed. Although the Jaguars put just two players on the preseason All-SWAC team, they received the third-most votes in the preseason SWAC poll by coaches, finishing second in the Western Division behind Grambling.
The leadership void is new at Southern. The team, however, knows it cannot afford to be any less effective.
“It opens a pedestal for a lot of other people to step up on,” Craig said. “Leaders leave every year, so leaders have to emerge every year. Playmakers come and go, but as a team, playmakers are going to emerge.”
It’s just a matter of finding them.
“We need a leader,” Houston said. “But that guy, it will progress. It will show. But if everyone is on the same page, we’ll be fine.”