Even in retirement, Roger Cador continues to make history for Southern baseball.
The legendary Jaguars skipper will be inducted into the Southwestern Athletic Hall of Fame next month along with six other conference greats as part of the 2018 class.
Cador joins Alcorn State’s Dave Washington, Jr., Alabama State's Larry Watkins, Grambling State's Ralph A. Garr, Sr., Jackson State’s Eric Strothers, Prairie View A&M's Nathaniel Gross and longtime league administrator Lonza Hardy as this year's inductees.
"It's a wonderful honor to be elected into the SWAC Hall of Fame, a conference that has so much great history along with so many great athletes and coaches" Cador said. "Thanks for putting me in."
The announcement of Cador's enshrinement was more a formality than surprise. He stands as one of the most significant coaches in SWAC history across all sports.
In his 32 years at the helm of the Jaguars, Cador won 14 conference titles, two black national championships and in 1987 led Southern to the first ever NCAA tournament win for any HBCU in the country in an upset of Cal State Fullerton.
Cador also coached Rickie Weeks, who became the first and only HBCU player to win the Golden Spikes Award for the nation's best amateur baseball player in 2003.
When he retired in the summer of 2017, Cador totaled 913 wins.
Cador won't be the only inductee with ties to Southern, though.
Hardy spent four years as the school's sports information director from 1986 to 1989 before moving on to become the SWAC's first assistant commissioner and associate commissioner.
Hardy later became athletic director at Mississippi Valley State in 2001 and Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2011.
Rounding out the Louisiana inductees, Garr is one of the best hitters to ever play at Grambling.
He hit a nation-leading .585 at the plate during the 1967 season. He was then drafted in the third round by the Atlanta Braves where he won the National League batting title in 1974.