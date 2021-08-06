The best way to get off to a good start is to prepare before that start. That formula appeared to work for the Southern football team as it opened preseason camp Friday with a two-hour practice.
First-year interim coach Jason Rollins' squad put in the time in preparation and the result was energy, efficiency and enthusiasm for the full-squad workout at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“The guys came out excited; they came out as one team,” said Rollins. “In (summer) conditioning we were in groups, but to be in 11-on-11, it was fun.
“It’s traditional football. Anytime you get more time on the field 11-on-11, that’s best. (We had) tempo and pace. You get the same amount of reps, but at a faster pace. The more meeting time you have, you don’t have to teach as much on the field. We had a great summer football school. Going into camp, we can just go rep it.”
The Jaguars spent the summer working in small groups conditioning. Perhaps the greatest accomplishment was getting the team 100% vaccinated, thereby avoiding the COVID-19 restrictions that made getting through the unique spring season so difficult.
“It’s good to be back in fall camp around my guys where we can actually bond with each other without the COVID restrictions,” senior running back Devon Benn said. “We did what we could do in the summer to get back healthy and get ready for this season. First day is always a conditioning day.”
Added offensive tackle Ja’Tyre Carter: “It was great to be out here with my brothers. It feels like a long time since we had a camp because of COVID.
“We’re hyped; practice was electric. We’re in shape. We practice fast so we are going to play fast.”
The coaching staff was especially grateful to be in a more traditional camp mode. The pandemic protocols prevented players and staffers form holding the usual team meetings. Rollins has five new assistants, but even second-year offensive coordinator Zach Grossi felt a new lease on life after a season in which he was unable to meet with players.
“It feels like a second season; we have a new head coach,” Grossi said. “We’ve closed the door on the spring season. That was the 2020 season for us. We’ve changed some things, tweaked some things. Just having team meetings, the whole team in the locker room, we’re able to accomplish so much more from a teaching standpoint.”
But the weather didn’t cooperate. Rollins said he was hoping to use the practice field, but rain earlier in the week prevented the staff from mowing and lining it. He expects to be out there Saturday as camp moves forward.
Only one player, reserve quarterback Bubba McDaniel, was not at practice. He was attending the summer graduation ceremony.
Rollins said his team showed no signs of fatigue from the five-game spring season that ended 111 days ago with a 49-7 win over Grambling in Shreveport.
“We bounced back well with a lot of energy and running around,” he said. “They’ve had a great summer in meetings, watching film of themselves in that system. Now they can go out and self-correct.”
Carter said the feeling is mutual as the Jaguars adapt to a new head coach after nine-plus seasons under Dawson Odums.
“There’s no drop-off with coach Rollins,” Carter said. “We love having him. He’s pumped up, fired up.”